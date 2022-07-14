Winning Strategies: How I won at the Supreme Court

(Reuters) - Gupta Wessler Partner Jennifer Bennett explains how she won a U.S. Supreme Court case in the recent term involving the Federal Arbitration Act. This was her second victory at the high court involving the law. The conversation is part of our Winning Strategies video series where we talk to litigators about how they achieved favorable outcomes for clients.

