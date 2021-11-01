Winston adds Kirkland corporate partner as M&A work booms

Signage is seen outside of the legal offices of the Winston & Strawn law firm in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Winston & Strawn has brought on a Chicago corporate partner from Kirkland & Ellis who has represented investment firms including Bain Capital and Summit Partners in multiple deals.

Matthew Schlosser has joined Winston's corporate practice in the Windy City, which has become a "focal point" for the kinds of major M&A transactions Schlosser handles, Cardelle Spangler, managing partner of Winston's Chicago office, said in a statement Monday.

"Matthew brings invaluable expertise in large and complex mergers, representing some of the most sophisticated global investors, sponsors, and funds," Spangler said.

Schlosser was among the Kirkland attorneys who represented Bain Capital when it teamed up with Chinese supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million in 2017.

He also represented private equity firm GTCR LLC in its $800 million sale of health services provider GreatCall Inc to Best Buy Co in 2018. It was Best Buy's largest acquisition ever.

Chicago-founded Winston has made a concerted effort to grow its roster of transactional attorneys in recent years. Last month, the firm added an 18-year veteran of Jenner & Block to its capital markets practice.

Law firm corporate departments are riding a record-breaking wave of global M&A activity that surpassed $4 trillion in value earlier this year. In the first three quarters of 2021, Kirkland advised on 686 announced deals valued at $427.1 billion, according to data from Refinitiv.

