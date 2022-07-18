Winston expands new Miami outpost as big firms chase Florida growth

Signage is seen outside of the law firm Winston & Strawn LLP in Washington, D.C., U.S. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Winston & Strawn said Monday it has hired litigator Adam Foslid to its two-month-old Miami office, the latest in a string of hires by large law firms that have entered the city's legal market this year.

Chicago-founded Winston & Strawn added Foslid from Stumphauzer Foslid Sloman Ross & Kolaya, becoming the second big firm to recruit one of the Miami litigation firm's co-founders in about the past month.

Winston & Strawn, which has about 900 lawyers, launched its Miami office in May with six partners from rival firms and has since hired at least five other partners including Foslid to the new location.

Miami has become a popular destination for out-of-town large law firms following the southern migration of lawyers and clients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Atlanta-founded King & Spalding and Kirkland & Ellis, founded in Chicago, also opened offices in Miami this year. Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan planted a flag in the city last year.

Chicago-founded Sidley Austin has hired nearly 20 lawyers in Miami since the spring, though it still does not advertise having an office there. The hires include Ian Ross, who was also a co-founder and prior name partner at Stumphauzer Foslid Sloman Ross & Kolaya.

Tim Kolaya said in an email statement that Ross and Foslid "are talented lawyers who will undoubtedly help their new firms in their efforts to enter the Miami market."

He said the firm is in the process of rebranding and changing its name.

Prior to joining the small firm in 2019, Foslid practiced at Miami-founded Greenberg Traurig, where he served as chair of the firm's Miami litigation department.

Foslid said the new law firm entrants into the city show "Miami is an emerging legal market, a financial hub with really significant business activity."

