Winston & Strawn adds litigators with IP trio joining in Dallas, D.C.

(Reuters) - Chicago-based Winston & Strawn has hired two IP litigation partners for its Dallas office, along with a veteran patent attorney in Washington, D.C., the firm said Monday.

Barry Shelton and Bradley Coburn join Winston & Strawn from a small IP and technology litigation firm, Shelton Coburn, in Austin, Texas.

Winston & Strawn said the pair will strengthen the firm's coverage of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas which the firm says has become a hot spot for notable patent cases under U.S. District Judge Alan Albright.

"The growing importance of Judge Albright's court in Waco to the future direction of patent law cannot be understated," said Shelton in a statement.

He also said he predicts the number of patent cases in Waco, which is about 100 miles away from both Dallas and Austin, will increase this year.

Shelton and Coburn will be joining a much larger team in Winston & Strawn's 76-attorney Dallas office. The Shelton Coburn website only lists the two former name partners as lawyers.

Winston & Strawn also said on Monday it had hired Brian Ferguson as an IP partner in Washington, D.C. Ferguson was with Weil Gotshal and Manges for more than 13 years, and was co-head of its patent litigation group, according to his LinkedIn profile.

David Rogers, managing partner of Winston & Strawn's Washington, D.C., office, said in a statement that Ferguson joins the firm at a "critical moment," spurred by the increased number of disputes relating to cross-border trade and intellectual property.

A representative from Weil did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

