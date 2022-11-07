Winston & Strawn, Gibson Dunn boost corporate practices in Houston















(Reuters) - Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and Winston & Strawn each said Monday that they added partners from rival firms in Houston, building up their investment funds and private equity practices in the state.

James Hays was at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett for more than five years before joining Los Angeles-founded Gibson Dunn's investment funds practice group.

Hays, who led Simpson Thacher's private funds practice in Houston, said he was attracted by Gibson Dunn's commitment to growing in the Lone Star State.

Michael Wolitzer, head of Simpson Thacher’s investment funds practice, said the firm wished Hays well.

Also on Monday, Chicago-founded Winston & Strawn said it had hired Larry Murphy as a partner in its private equity transactions and M&A practices in Houston. Murphy was most recently at Mayer Brown.

Murphy said in statement that he was eager to join the firm in Texas, calling it a key hub for his practices.

Before joining Mayer Brown, Murphy spent five years as the CEO and founder of energy company Fullstream Energy Holdings LLC. Part of his practice will focus on energy and energy transition matters, the firm said.

A representative from Mayer Brown wished Murphy well.

Winston has been open in Houston for more than a decade, and Gibson Dunn opened in Texas' largest city in 2017.

