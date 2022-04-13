Winston & Strawn snags former Susman Godfrey litigator in Dallas

Signage is seen outside of the legal offices of the Winston & Strawn law firm in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary Law firms LeElle Slifer will be a member of Winston's litigation department

(Reuters) - Winston & Strawn said on Wednesday that it has hired LeElle Slifer, a former litigator from Burns Charest, a small firm founded by former Susman Godfrey partners, in Dallas.

Slifer left Houston-based litigation firm Susman Godfrey in 2016 to help open Burns Charest and became a partner in 2019, the firm said in a statement at the time.

She said seeing Winston & Strawn's growth in Dallas showed her she "didn't need to be in a litigation boutique to truly practice top-level litigation."

The Chicago-founded firm opened in Dallas in early 2017 with 23 partners, many poached from large firm rivals.

Slifer said her practice encompasses work in securities fraud, class actions and mass torts.

Slifer was one of the attorneys who has represented Harvard students in a proposed class action lawsuit in Boston federal court that seeks partial tuition reimbursement after courses went remote due to COVID-19. Harvard has denied all wrongdoing, calling the students' claims "vague."

Slifer said it is still “to be determined” if the Harvard case is moving to Winston & Strawn along with her.

She said she will be bringing along several clients including Stonebriar Commercial Finance and North American Helium.

“The range and depth of LeElle’s litigation experience are a perfect fit for our growing presence in the Dallas market,” said Tom Melsheimer, Winston’s Dallas managing partner, in a statement.

Daniel H. Charest, co-founder of Burns Charest, said on Wednesday he wishes Slifer all the best.

