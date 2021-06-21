Winston taps DLA Piper partner to lead NorCal corporate practice

Signage is seen outside of the legal offices of the Winston & Strawn law firm in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Winston & Strawn is turning to a DLA Piper dealmaker to chair its Northern California corporate practice, the Chicago-founded firm said Monday.

The addition of Khoa Do to Winston's corporate ranks comes less than a month after the firm lost a co-chair of its mergers & acquisitions practice to Shearman & Sterling. Earlier this month, Winston picked up a longtime Dechert M&A partner in New York.

Do, who has also previously been a partner at Morrison & Foerster, Jones Day and Greenberg Traurig, handles M&A matters ranging from mid-market to large-scale acquisitions. He's worked on deals in a wide variety of tech-related industries, including software, semiconductors, telecommunications and life sciences.

"The pace of acquisitions and strategic combinations in Silicon Valley and other key markets remains high, adding legal complexities that must be managed in line with continued acceleration and diversification," Do said in a statement.

Do can help Winston navigate the "unique set of legal challenges" M&A deals in Silicon Valley, Kathi Vidal, managing partner of Winston's Silicon Valley office, said in a statement.

Do's hire is the latest sign that Winston has California growth on its agenda. Earlier this year the firm acquired Scheper Kim & Harris, a Los Angeles-based boutique law firm that was run by two of its former associates, as well as a trio of real estate partners from Sidley Austin. In April, the firm added an intellectual property dealmaker from Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders in Los Angeles.

Winston chairman Tom Fitzgerald suggested in a statement that the firm still isn't satisfied with its Northern California footprint. "Northern California continues to be a significant area of growth for our clients, and we are committed to expanding our teams and capabilities in Silicon Valley and San Francisco to meet that demand," he said.

