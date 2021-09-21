Winston taps Jenner capital markets partner in Chicago

Winston & Strawn law firm in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Winston & Strawn has added a capital markets lawyer who spent 18 years at Jenner & Block to its ranks in Chicago, the founding city of both firms.

Jeffrey Shuman has joined Winston as a partner in its capital markets practice, the firm said Tuesday. He has advised clients on a multitude of M&A transactions across industries, including deals involving special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs).

Shuman said Winston, which is home to other former Jenner lawyers, reached out to him earlier this year about joining.

"I thought that, as I approach the second half of my career, I would find a more rewarding practice at Winston than I would at Jenner, in terms of the type of work I was doing and who I was doing it with," Shuman said.

Shuman said his clients are coming with him to Winston, which has made a concerted effort to grow its roster of transactional attorneys in recent years. Earlier this summer, the firm poached the global co-head of McDermott Will & Emery's restructuring & insolvency practice and tapped a DLA Piper dealmaker to chair its Northern California corporate practice.

While at Jenner, Shuman was one of the attorneys who represented Merrick Media LLC as it acquired a $44.4 million stake in the Tribune Publishing Co in 2016, becoming its largest shareholder. The newspaper company, which publishes the Chicago Tribune, changed its name to Tronc Inc later that year, before going back to its old name in 2018.

Shuman has also represented Hertz Global Holdings Inc, the owner of U.S. car rental company Hertz; Edmonton, Canada-based medical cannabis company Aurora Cannabis; and Switzerland-based life sciences firm Lonza Group AG.

"Jeff joins Winston & Strawn at an ideal time as Chicago’s business environment continues to see higher activity rates for companies across the lifecycle, from early-stage venture to private turnarounds," Linda Coberly, managing partner of Winston’s Chicago office, said in a statement.

