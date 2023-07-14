Wisconsin high court rejects state bar diversity training proposal

(Reuters) - A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court on Thursday shot down a proposal by the state's bar to let Wisconsin attorneys fulfill their required continuing legal education credits with classes addressing diversity, equity, inclusion and bias issues.

Under Wisconsin's professional rules for lawyers, every active lawyer has to take at least 30 hours of CLE classes every two years. Three of those 30 hours must address legal ethics and professional responsibility, and up to six hours can be devoted to classes on law practice management, wellbeing and substance abuse.

The state bar's proposal would have allowed Wisconsin lawyers to fulfill up to the entire 30-hour requirement with classes "addressing diversity and inclusion in the legal system of all persons" and "topics designed to educate attorneys on the recognition and reduction of bias."

The Wisconsin Supreme Court denied the petition without holding a hearing. In a 30-page concurrence, Justice Rebecca Bradley said the petition was unnecessary because lawyers can already receive CLE credit for classes related to diversity, inclusion and bias.

But she spent the majority of her concurrence blasting the petition as "virtue signaling," and claimed that courses devoted to current notions of diversity and bias "damage human dignity, undermine equality, and violate the law."

Dean Dietrich, a shareholder at the Weld Riley law firm and the president of the Wisconsin state bar, said in a statement that the bar is disappointed in the Supreme Court's decision.

While lawyers can already take some diversity and inclusion-related classes for CLE credit, the bar thought it was important to codify the practice "as essential part of lawyers' professional development," Dietrich said.

Bradley claimed the state bar's proposal would violate both the U.S. and Wisconsin constitutions, saying the proposed rule would "force a particular view on an entire profession."

Wisconsin Supreme Court justices Annette Ziegler and Patience Roggensack joined Bradley's concurrence. Three of the court's seven justices dissented, noting that 21 U.S. states either require or allow diversity and inclusion-related training to count toward a lawyer's CLE requirements.

Clashes over ideology and proposed state bar regulations are also playing out in other states, including Pennsylvania. State officials there adopted a professional rule for lawyers prohibiting them from knowingly engaging in harassing or discriminating conduct that has been challenged for allegedly violating attorneys' free speech rights.

A federal judge blocked the Pennsylvania rule in March 2022, finding it to be overbroad and in conflict with the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. The case is now pending before the 3rd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, which heard oral arguments in April.

Reporting by David Thomas

