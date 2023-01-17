With Racine hire, Hogan makes a play for ‘ascendant’ state AG work

Companies

(Reuters) - In unveiling a new practice focused on state attorneys general, Hogan Lovells is following a well-trod path: I can think of at least a dozen other firms that have made similar moves in the last few years.

The firm may be late on the scene, but it's launching its group with a marquee name: Karl Racine.

Hogan on Tuesday announced it added Racine, whose second term as attorney general for the District of Columbia ended Jan. 2, as a partner and head of the new AG practice.

State AGs “really are top-of-mind now to CEOs and boardrooms across the country,” Racine, 60, told me.

Whether collaborating with their federal counterparts or filling voids left by congressional or executive branch inaction, the consumer protection-oriented enforcers are “ascendant,” he said.

Big firms are taking notice, said Kent Zimmermann, a legal consultant at the Zeughauser Group.

“My experience is that the value of state AG practices is rising for many law firms,” Zimmermann said via email.

Increasingly, state AG actions can impact defendants' corporate brand, reputation or financial performance, he continued. “When this is the case, clients are usually concerned more about results and less about rates," Zimmermann said, which makes the work enticingly lucrative.

Other firms that have recently launched or expanded state AG-focused practices include DLA Piper; Jones Day; O'Melveny & Myers; Crowell & Morning and Holland & Knight. In December, Akin, Gump, Strauss, Hauer & Feld added former Virginia attorney general Mark Herring to its group.

Racine as the first-ever elected AG in D.C.’s history made national headlines for bringing suits against targets including Amazon.com in an antitrust suit (dismissed last year and on appeal). Another pending suit accuses the company of wrongly withholding driver tips -- which Amazon has denied.

In late 2022, Racine's office also sued Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder and the NFL for colluding to deceive fans about an investigation into the team's toxic workplace culture. The football league said the suit is "legally unsound and factually baseless."

He also collaborated with three other state AGs to sue Alphabet Inc's Google last year over allegedly deceptive location-tracking practices. The case was settled at the end of December, and Google agreed to pay $9.5 million to the District of Columbia. The company denied wrongdoing.

Racine had a high profile among his AG peers, serving as president of the National Association of Attorneys General in 2021. The nonpartisan group of 56 state and territory AGs has banded together to exert influence in areas such as public health, social media and antitrust enforcement.

To be sure, the AGs have blue state/red state differences on hot-button topics such as reproductive rights and immigration.

"But by and large," Racine said, "they work together on more issues than divide them.”

Leading the group was “a great opportunity,” he added – and helped forge personal connections with his AG peers. “I know what motivates their work and their work of their teams,” Racine said.

New York Attorney General Letitia James in a statement called him "an extraordinary Attorney General and an invaluable partner."

Racine buttresses his government experience with a Big Law track record. Prior to his election to AG in 2014, he spent 12 years as a partner at Venable, where in 2006 he became managing partner. According to Venable, he was the first Black managing partner of a top 100 firm.

Racine was born in Haiti and emigrated to the U.S. with his family when he was 3 years old. He grew up in the District of Columbia, and said he was drawn to the practice of law as a way to help people and protect civil rights.

He didn’t go straight to law school though. A basketball star at the University of Pennsylvania, Racine spent one season as a professional basketball player after college for the U.S. Basketball League.

In 2021, he made what he called the “extremely difficult decision” not to run for a third term as AG or seek other public office, saying he felt it was “time to move on.”

“I always enjoyed private practice,” he said, while also acknowledging when pressed that big law is “certainly more remunerative than public service.”

The DC AG makes $210,000 a year. Equity partners at Hogan made an average of $2.48 million in 2021, the firm reported.

“I certainly talked to several firms” when he began his job search, Racine told me.

But he said 2,800-lawyer Hogan, where he worked as a summer associate in 1988, “leapt out early” for its prominent D.C. presence and global reach.

(NOTE: This column has been updated to add that the Google case was settled.)











