Womble adds another government vet to D.C. investigations roster

By
2 minute read

Legal offices of Womble Bond Dickinson in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

  • Britt Biles was general counsel at the U.S. Small Business Administration
  • She joins the white-collar and investigations team at Womble

(Reuters) - Britt Biles, former general counsel at the U.S. Small Business Administration and an ex Kirkland & Ellis partner, has joined Womble Bond Dickinson's growing Washington, D.C., office, the firm announced Tuesday.

Biles will be a partner in Womble's business litigation group and a member of its white-collar and investigations team.

She said that in addition to being attracted to the firm's reputation and vision, its recent hires were a draw. The firm has lately added several lawyers who will be based, at least in part, in Washington, D.C.

At least three have joined from Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz, including Joe Whitley, the first-ever general counsel at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, who now leads Womble's white-collar and investigations team. Cross-border trade and global business practice partners Alan Enslen and John Scannapieco also arrived in August from Baker Donelson.

Former Quarles & Brady partner and federal prosecutor Luke Cass, joined the Womble white-collar and investigations team in the nation's capital earlier this year.

Biles moved to the SBA after working as a special assistant to the president and White House counsel from April 2019 to April 2020.

Earlier in her career, she was a litigator at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and a Kirkland partner.

Chinekwu Osakwe covers legal industry news with a focus on midsize law firms. Reach her at Chinekwu.osakwe@thomsonreuters.com.

