Womble hires IP trial veteran from Polsinelli in Silicon Valley

(Reuters) - Womble Bond Dickinson is expanding in Silicon Valley with partner Fabio Marino, who arrives from Polsinelli where he chaired its IP and technology litigation practice.

Womble said in a Thursday statement it had hired Marino for its patent prosecution and litigation group.

Womble has grown the group recently with hires including Sam Campbell and Eric Stephenson, who joined its Austin office in October from a small litigation firm they co-founded.

Marino is a former software architect who focuses his legal practice on patent, trade secrets and copyright cases, according to his online firm bio.

The bio said he has represented clients including Radware Ltd., Diablo Technologies Inc. and Brocade Communications Systems Inc.

During his four years at Polsinelli, Marino also served in other leadership roles, including managing partner of the firm’s Silicon Valley and San Francisco offices and vice-chair of its IP department.

He was previously a partner at McDermott Will & Emery and Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe.

A representative from Polsinelli did not immediately return requests for comment on Marino's departure.

