Womble opens Nashville office as city attracts more law firms

Signage is seen at the legal offices of the law firm Womble Bond Dickinson in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms Womble Bond Dickinson hired partner Masami Izumida Tyson for new office

Firm said it opened office last month with five existing lawyers

(Reuters) - Womble Bond Dickinson said Thursday the firm has set up shop in Nashville, Tennessee, a city that that's recently grown in appeal for large out-of-town law firms.

The 1,100-lawyer firm said it has hired partner Masami Izumida Tyson to join five existing Womble lawyers in the new Nashville office, which the firm said opened last month.

Tyson was most recently global director of foreign direct investment and trade in Tennessee's Department of Economic and Community Development, the firm said. The five other lawyers, including three partners, will split time between Nashville and other offices, according to a Womble spokesperson.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Several big firms have recently entered the Nashville market. New York-founded employment law firm Jackson Lewis opened in the city with four lawyers from other firms in January. Pittsburgh-founded K&L Gates hired 27 lawyers from local firms for its launch there in February 2021, and Kansas City, Missouri-founded Spencer Fane merged with a Nashville-based midsize law firm last year.

Other large firms, including Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough and Polsinelli, have had offices in Nashville for longer.

Recently cities such as Austin, Texas, Salt Lake City and Miami have emerged as hot spots for large law firms, as they follow clients who have grown in these regions. Nashville appears to have a similar draw.

AllianceBernstein said in 2018 it would relocate its corporate headquarters to Nashville from New York and unveiled the new office this May, according to a press statement.

Companies including Amazon.com Inc and Oracle Corp have also in recent years announced plans to open Nashville hubs.

"Nashville is a fast-growing market, both in terms of GDP growth and the extent to which talent is moving into the city," Jamie Francis, a partner who leads Womble's corporate and securities practice, said in an emailed statement.

Womble said on its website that the lawyers in Nashville focus on international trade, foreign direct investment, cross-border transactions and global trade dispute resolution.

Womble is the product of a 2017 transatlantic merger between North Carolina-based Womble Carlyle Sandridge & Rice and UK-based law firm Bond Dickinson.

The firm recently also opened in New York with a five-lawyer group of trademark lawyers.

Read more:

Womble opens New York office with five-attorney trademark team

Womble poaches Baker Donelson practice chiefs for global trade, biz groups

As U.S. 'superstar' cities thrive, weaker ones get left behind

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.