Womble opens New York office with five-attorney trademark team

Summary Law firms Five attorneys and six paralegals joined from small firm Abelman Frayne & Schwab

(Reuters) - Womble Bond Dickinson said Thursday that it launched its first office in New York and 27th overall, absorbing a five-attorney trademark group from a small IP firm.

The group joined from New York-based Abelman Frayne & Schwab and is led by partners Julianne Abelman and Marie Anne Mastrovito. Six paralegals have also joined the team.

“We have had New York as a part of our strategic plan for a while,” said Elizabeth Temple, Womble’s U.S. chair and CEO. She said "about a third" of the firm's clients have operations there.

The new team is joining Womble’s 140-lawyer IP practice and will continue working out of its former firm’s Midtown office.

Womble is seeking to secure permanent office space in New York in the future, according to a firm spokesperson.

The 1,100-attorney firm, born out of a 2017 combination between North Carolina-based law firm Womble Carlyle Sandridge & Rice and British firm Bond Dickinson, has recently been expanding in the Northeast.

In addition to several hires in Washington, D.C., the firm launched a lobbying subsidiary in Boston in August.

Temple said the firm is looking to continue growth in New York by tapping into the city’s financial services and litigation industries.

Lawrence Abelman, a founding member of Abelman Frayne & Schwab and Julianne Abelman’s father, said the group had the firm’s blessing to jump to Womble.

He said his firm will now focus on patent and litigation consulting and will no longer have an active hand in filing IP-related applications or litigating.

(NOTE: The story has been corrected to clarify that Womble will be seeking separate New York office space in the future, according to a spokesperson.)

