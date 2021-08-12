Womble poaches Baker Donelson practice chiefs for global trade, biz groups

Signage is seen at the legal offices of the law firm Womble Bond Dickinson in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Companies

Companies Law firms U. S. OIL & GAS CORP. See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - A pair of Washington, D.C., lawyers have taken their decades of combined experience in international trade and business matters to Womble Bond Dickinson, as the firm continues expanding its East Coast presence.

Alan Enslen and John Scannapieco will join Womble's cross-border trade and global business practice groups as partners, along with two associates, from Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz.

Enslen, who focuses his practice on defense and aerospace technology exports, led Baker Donelson’s international trade and national security practices. He said Womble's international perspective drew him to the firm, which is the product of a 2017 trans-Atlantic merger between North Carolina-based Womble Carlyle Sandridge & Rice and the U.K.'s Bond Dickinson.

"That global mindset, we believe, from the international trade standpoint in particular, is going to allow us to pursue more in our core areas, which are really export, controls, economic sanctions and CFIUS," said Enslen, referring to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

Scannapieco, who led Baker Donelson’s global business team, also cited Womble's international offices as a draw. Baker Donelson has 21 offices in the U.S., and none internationally, compared to Womble's 19 U.S. offices and multiple U.K. locations.

While he would not discuss specific clients, Scannapieco said that all the clients that were informed of the move have decided to come along with them.

A representative from Tennessee-founded Baker Donelson did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the departures. Womble recently lost two energy partners to Baker Donelson. Jasper Mason, Womble's U.S. oil and gas sector lead, moved to Baker Donelson's Houston office in July. Joseph Tirone joined the firm in May in Baltimore.

Womble touted the new hires' experience with foreign direct investment and cross-border deals, including a particular emphasis on companies that do business in Asia and with Asian companies. It also cited their expertise involving export controls, trade sanctions and embargoes, and national security reviews before CFIUS.

Womble has been growing elsewhere in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic this year. Earlier this month, the firm announced it had opened a government relations and public affairs subsidiary, WBD Strategies LLC, led by former McGlynn & McGlynn attorney Jack McGlynn.

Last month it grew its mass torts practice, snagging a Venable trio based in Baltimore. Ted Roberts and Brian Zemil joined the firm as partners and Scott Richmond joined as of counsel.

Read More:

Venable mass torts trial trio heads to Womble in Baltimore

Womble launches lobbying subsidiary, bringing on leaders with Boston ties