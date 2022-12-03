W.V. judge who showed gun in court is censured after agreeing to resign















(Reuters) - West Virginia regulators on Friday publicly admonished a state judge who admitted to pulling out his gun in open court earlier this year.

The state's Judicial Investigations Commission said Chief 2nd Judicial Circuit Judge David Hummel put his gun on the bench and picked it up during proceedings in a civil case. The commission cited the gun incident and past unrelated ethics complaints in censuring Hummel for multiple violations of West Virginia's code of judicial conduct.

The commission said Hummel had breached his own rule allowing judges in the district to carry firearms only if they are concealed. It said it would not pursue additional formal charges against Hummel because he had agreed last month to resign and never seek judicial office in the state again.

A lawyer for Hummel did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Lauren Varnado, a partner with Michelman & Robinson, said she was in the courtroom at the time of the incident.

"I was happy to see his resignation," she said.

Hummel is not the only state judge to be charged or disciplined in recent years over gun use, including in court.

Mark Thompson, a county judge in Breckenridge, Colorado, was suspended in August for 30 days after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct for pointing an AR-15 at his adult stepson at home. Before the incident he was chief judge in the state's 5th Judicial District. Thompson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In September, the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct requested that Whitehall village justice Robert Putorti be removed after he brandished a gun at a defendant, according to court filings. He was suspended with pay in October while he appeals.

The commission's request cited Putorti's use of a gun as well as comments he made calling the 6-foot-tall, 165-pound defendant a "big Black man" who was "built like a football player." Attempts to reach Putorti were unsuccessful.

In 2021, Winnebago County, Wisconsin, judge Scott Woldt was suspended for a week in part for showing his handgun to a group of students visiting his courtroom years earlier. A representative for Woldt did not immediately return requests for comment.

In 2020, San Augustine County, Texas, justice of the peace Billy Williams was reprimanded by the Texas Commission of Judicial Conduct after pulling out his gun during a roadside argument with another motorist. He was not immediately reachable for comment.

Joseph Michael Claps, an associate judge for the Cook County Circuit Court's criminal division, allegedly dropped a gun in the lobby of a Chicago criminal courthouse in 2018, according to sheriff’s deputies who witnessed the incident. Criminal charges against him were dropped after another judge said prosecutors failed to prove the dropped item was a gun.

A representative for Illinois' Judicial Inquiry Board said it could not confirm any investigation into Claps. Claps did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Judge Vincent Sgueglia of Owego, New York, in 2012 was censured by the State Commission on Judicial Conduct for firing his Smith & Wesson, which he said he was repairing, in his chambers during a recess. Sgueglia, a family and surrogate court judge who had approved his own permit to carry a concealed weapon, has since retired and could not be reached.

Read More:

Gun-brandishing lawyer-couple asks Supreme Court to nix sanctions











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.