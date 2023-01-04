Year in review: top California construction insurance decisions of 2022

Law firms Reed Smith LLP Follow















Introduction

January 4, 2023 - The California High Speed Rail project. The Sanborn solar facility and battery storage project. The Los Angeles International Airport Landside Access Modernization Program. Major construction projects took center stage this year in California. And the construction sector is poised for continued growth despite global uncertainties and challenges, including resurgent inflation, supply chain disruptions, and increased costs for commodities.

Project incidents, disputes, and accompanying insurance claims continue to increase. Experts value disputed construction costs through the first half of the year at over $80 billion.

California courts considered a number of construction insurance rows in 2022. Here, we look at the five most impactful policyholder wins.

Policyholder win on builder’s risk insurance claim battle

Takeaway: Webcor-Obayashi Joint Venture v. Zurich American Insurance Co. highlights that the applicability of the London Engineering Group (LEG) and similar exclusions is heavily dependent on a causation determination, which is a classic question for the trier of fact. Insurers are accordingly unlikely to be successful in avoiding coverage at the summary judgment stage. This decision also confirms that valuation provisions do not serve to restrict the expansive coverage afforded by builder's "all risk" policies.

Webcor-Obayashi involved a builder's risk insurance claim arising from fractured structural steel girders at the Transbay Transit Center in San Francisco. Zurich American Insurance Co. denied coverage for general contractor Webcor-Obayashi's claim for its out-of-pocket costs to repair and return the Transit Center to full operation, citing the policy's faulty workmanship/design exclusion (similar to the LEG 2/96 exclusion).

In February 2022, the Northern District of California denied Zurich's plea for entry of summary judgment that the exclusion eliminated coverage. The court refused to adopt the insurer's "expansive application" of the exclusion — "hardly a model of clarity" — to bar coverage for Webcor's damages flowing from the fractured girders. A number of factual disputes remained, including the cause of the fractures, the scope of damage, why certain repair options were or were not chosen, and whether certain portions of the repair work were necessary to repair the damaged girders.

The policy's valuation clause, the court also determined, did not bar coverage for work done beyond repairing the fractures. Found in the conditions section of the policy, the valuation provision did not "limit the broad coverage of the insuring agreement to only cover 'repairs' to 'damaged property' as so narrowly defined by Zurich [only the fractured girders]." Conditions like valuation "neither confer nor exclude coverage for a particular risk but, rather, impose certain duties on the insured in order to obtain the coverage provided by the policy." Valuation clauses do not limit "all risk" policy coverage to only repair costs to a damaged portion of a construction project.

Cooperation clause defenses fail unless the insurer proves substantial prejudice

Takeaway: Landmark American Insurance Co. v. Taisei Construction Corp. reinforces that breach of the cooperation clause (and other policy conditions) is not a complete insurer defense to payment of claims under occurrence-based insurance policies. The defense will fail unless the insurance company affirmatively proves that it suffered substantial prejudice by the breach.

Facing a lawsuit arising out of the construction of a Los Angeles apartment building, general contractor Taisei Construction Corp. tendered its defense to Landmark American Insurance Co. Landmark had issued a series of commercial general liability policies to Taisei's subcontractor. Landmark appointed counsel to share in Taisei's defense. Taisei later requested that counsel withdraw for failure to adequately defend.

Landmark sued Taisei in California federal court, alleging that Taisei breached the policies' cooperation clause by demanding withdrawal. The court granted Landmark's summary judgment motion on its cooperation clause defense, assuming that the insurer suffered substantial prejudice from Taisei's breach.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated the district court's judgment, ruling that the insurer bore the burden to prove that it was substantially prejudiced and that the district court improperly presumed, rather than engaging in an independent analysis of, actual prejudice.

On remand, Landmark amended its complaint to remove references to the cooperation clause. The parties filed another round of summary judgment motions. The court granted Taisei's motion because, although the insurer deleted cooperation clause references from its pleading, Landmark's claims were still based on the same conduct (termination of counsel) and the insurer did not provide any evidence of prejudice.

Labels are not controlling — ‘self-insured retention’ functions as a deductible

Takeaway: Policyholders can add Stryker v. Steadfast Insurance Co.(Cal. Ct. App.) to their arsenal when faced with insurance company arguments that the label attached to a policy clause controls its meaning. Manuscript policy language should be carefully scrutinized. Labels should not be taken at face value.

In Stryker, homeowners in a Sacramento County residential development sued home developers Cambridge (Natomas), LP and Cambridge Communities, LLC for construction defects. After securing a judgment for more than $4 million, the homeowners as Cambridge's assignees sued Cambridge's insurer Steadfast Insurance Company concerning the insurer's duty to defend and indemnify Cambridge in the underlying lawsuit.

Steadfast moved for summary judgment, arguing that it owed no duties because Cambridge failed to satisfy a condition precedent to coverage — payment of the commercial general liability policy's self-insured retention (SIR). The trial court agreed with the insurer, ruling that in the context of the entire policy and its intended purpose, the policy language made it clear that the insurer's obligations would arise only if Cambridge first paid the SIR.

The California Court of Appeals reversed, focusing on the precise language of the SIR clause. The clause provided that Steadfast's duty to pay damages applied only to the amounts of damage "in excess" of any SIR amounts and that if Cambridge did not pay the applicable retention amount the insurance would "not replace" the SIR.

The court found that although generally satisfaction of an SIR is a condition precedent to the duty to indemnify, Steadfast's clause did not expressly and clearly say that. Steadfast, the court noted, had drafted other SIR clauses that would have accomplished the result it sought. The label "self-insured retention" does not control. Rather, the court emphasized, "the actual language in the self-insured retention does."

Policyholder victory on routine insurer defense to duty to defend

Takeaway: Travelers Indemnity Co. v. Boudreau Pipeline Corp.(C.D. Cal.) marks a major win for the construction industry on a ground often cited by insurance companies in refusing to defend liability claims — the "Damage to Your Work" exclusion.

Housing developer Meritage Homes of California, Inc. contracted with Boudreau Pipeline Corp. to construct and install a sewer lift station to service a housing community in La Verne, California. After completing the work, the project began to fail, and Meritage sued Boudreau. Boudreau tendered to its commercial general liability insurer, Travelers Indemnity Co., and the insurer assumed the defense under a reservation of rights.

Travelers filed a declaratory judgment action against Boudreau, and Boudreau moved for summary judgment on the insurer's defense obligation.

The court sided with the policyholder, finding Travelers was required to provide a defense because at least one category of damages was potentially covered. The underlying complaint alleged that the "sewer lift station, the sewer force main, [and] the sewer system" were physically damaged (hydrogen sulfide accumulated in the sewer system and corroded it) due to the policyholder's negligence (Boudreau's lift station was not pumping sewage as it should). The "Damage to Your Work" exclusion did not eliminate the duty to defend since the underlying complaint did not allege and the insurer failed to establish that the entire sewer system, in contrast to the lift station, was the policyholder's "work."

Builder’s risk insurer loses bid to escape liability for soft costs claim

Takeaway: KB Home v. Illinois Union Insurance Co.(C.D. Cal.) is a welcome decision for construction industry policyholders, given the lack of judicial guidance on the interpretation of builder's risk insurance and scope of soft costs coverage.

Homebuilder KB Home and its subsidiaries filed suit in California federal court against their builder's risk insurer concerning a soft costs insurance claim arising out of rainstorm damage to ongoing construction sites throughout California. The rainstorms delayed site development for various communities. KB Home sought coverage under the policy's Soft Costs and Rental Income provision for additional real estate taxes, construction loan interest, and advertising and promotional expenses incurred as a result of the delays.

The court denied Illinois Union Insurance Co.'s summary judgment motion on coverage, first rejecting the insurer's position that the policy's soft costs provision only covered delays in completion of an entire community, as opposed to individual houses, within a project. The coverage grant triggered upon a showing of "a delay in the projected completion date of an Insured Project(s)," and the provision's language illustrated that the undefined term "Insured Project" encompassed delays as to individual homes.

The court declined to let Illinois Union off the hook for coverage of construction loan interest, real estate taxes, and marketing expenses. The soft costs clause, obligating the insurer to pay "interest and fee(s) on the construction loan," did not require that the construction loan be a traditional third-party loan. The policy language did not eliminate coverage for interest paid by divisions of KB Home to parent entity KB Home during the period of delay caused by the rainstorms. And a reasonable jury could conclude that the operating insureds had to pay more interest than they would have if the rainstorms did not occur. A reasonable jury could also find, the court concluded, that the rainstorms delayed site development which for some sites delayed sale of the first home and caused the insureds to incur advertising costs.

Ashley B. Jordan is a regular contributing columnist on insurance law for Reuters Legal News and Westlaw Today.











Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias. Westlaw Today is owned by Thomson Reuters and operates independently of Reuters News.