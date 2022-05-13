Youngest Black law school graduate in U.S. gets her diploma at 19

Summary Haley Taylor Schlitz graduated from Southern Methodist University's Dedman School of Law on Friday

She got her college degree at age 16 before opting for law school

(Reutersw) - When Haley Taylor Schlitz, 19, donned her cap and gown and received her diploma from Southern Methodist University’s Dedman School of Law in Dallas on Friday afternoon, she was also making history as the youngest Black U.S. law school graduate.

Taylor Schlitz finished high school at 13 and completed her undergraduate degree in education at 16.

She said she decided to go to law school in order to help improve the U.S. education system and plans to use her new Juris Doctor degree to focus on educational policy.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Schlitz's graduation stood out in a sea of law school ceremoniesthis spring, many of which are in-person events for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Law schools are becoming more diverse, but progress has been incremental.

Non-white students made up 31% of total first-year law students in 2014 and 33% in 2021, according to an April report from AccessLex, a nonprofit aiming to make law school more accessible. “We need people of color in predominantly white areas," said Taylor Schlitz in an interview a few hours before her graduation ceremony. "We need to be having a seat at the table and have our voices heard.” Taylor Schlitz said that although she had a hard time with her legal research and writing class during her first semester, she enjoyed being in a law school class with students of varying ages. “[In] the real world, you're not always going to have this hierarchy of, the oldest is in charge, like in public school,” she said. She said she is focused on taking the bar exam in July and will begin studying for it immediately after graduation.

She is weighing job offers in Los Angeles, Austin, Dallas and Washington, D.C., she said, but did not name her potential employers.

Read More:

Law school as a teen? These aspiring lawyers are on the fast track

Black law deans say Jackson confirmation could inspire new wave of students

In-person law school commencements return, drawing legal boldface names

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.