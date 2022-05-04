10th Circuit cancels Navajos' win on timing of Gold King Mine lawsuit

Yellow mine waste water is seen at the entrance to the Gold King Mine in San Juan County, Colorado. REUTERS/EPA/Handout

(Reuters) - The judge handling multidistrict litigation over the 2015 Gold King Mine blowout erred in giving hundreds of plaintiffs an extra year to sue the U.S. government and its contractors for negligently fouling rivers in three states and Navajo lands, a federal appeals court held Tuesday.

The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a ruling that allowed nearly 300 Navajo Nation members to proceed with an action they had filed in August 2018 – almost three years after a government-authorized team inspecting seepage at the abandoned mine in Colorado accidentally unleashed 3 million gallons of arsenic-laden yellow sludge into the Animas and San Juan river systems.

One of the contractors, Environmental Restorations, argued that the plaintiffs had missed Colorado’s two-year deadline for filing negligence lawsuits. Chief U.S. District Judge William Johnson in Albuquerque instead applied New Mexico’s three-year statute of limitations because the multidistrict litigation was pending there.

The 10th Circuit, however, found Colorado’s two-year limit applies because the “point source” of the water pollution – the mine – was located there.

Circuit Judge Joel Carson, joined by Circuit Judge Carolyn McHugh and Senior Circuit Judge Carlos Lucero, said the ruling was consistent with the U.S. Supreme Court’s interpretation of the Clean Water Act, which applies to interstate water pollution but allows injured plaintiffs to bring state-law claims under certain conditions.

Attorneys for Environmental Restorations and the Navajo plaintiffs, known as the Allen plaintiffs, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.

While the time-bar could potentially prove fatal to the Allen lawsuit, the panel stopped short of ordering an immediate dismissal. Instead, it sent the case back to Johnson “for proceedings not inconsistent with this opinion,” which gives the plaintiffs a chance to save some or all of their claims.

For example, in opposing dismissal, the Allen plaintiffs argued that their suit could satisfy even a two-year deadline because the rupture caused continuing harm to their interests, including farming and raising livestock. The area near the mine was designated a Superfund site in 2016, and remediation is ongoing.

If the suit survives, Johnson has selected some of the plaintiffs for a bellwether trial in November, along with a separate action filed by 14 downstream property owners.

The EPA and two other defendants – Sunnyside Gold Corp, which owns another mine included in the Gold King Mine Superfund site, and Sunnyside’s parent corporation, Kinross Gold – settled their cross-claims against each other in January.

The case is Joe C. Allen Jr. et al v. Environmental Restoration LLC et al., 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 19-2197.

For the Allen plaintiffs: Kate Ferlic, Kristina Martinez, and Mark Cox of Egolf + Ferlic + Martinez + Harwood

For Environmental Restoration: Rory Miller, Terry Avchen and Peter Sheridan of Glaser Weil Fink Howard Avchen & Shapiro

