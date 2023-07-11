10x, Harvard must face antitrust claims in gene-analysis patent cases

Summary

Companies

Law Firms 10x and Harvard sued Vizgen and NanoString for patent infringement last year

Companies allowed to counter with monopoly

July 11 (Reuters) - A federal judge in Delaware said on Monday that 10x Genomics (TXG.O) and Harvard University must face antitrust counterclaims over their licensing practices in two gene-analysis patent lawsuits.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly allowed 10x rivals Vizgen and NanoString (NSTG.O) to press allegations that 10x and Harvard broke promises that their technology would be subject to open licenses based on the terms of the school's research funding agreement with the National Institutes of Health.

Kennelly on Monday rejected 10x and Harvard's motion to dismiss Vizgen's claims and allowed NanoString to add related allegations in 10x's separate lawsuit against it.

NanoString CEO Brad Gray said in a statement on Tuesday that the decision was a "significant development" that "provides NanoString with another avenue for success in the case."

Representatives for Harvard and Vizgen did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.

Kennelly also granted 10x and Harvard's motion to dismiss Vizgen and NanoString's claims that they broke a contract with the NIH, finding the companies were not beneficiaries of the contract entitled to bring the claims.

10x's chief legal officer Eric Whitaker said in a statement that the company would "move to dismiss NanoString's other claims at the appropriate time."

10x's Xenium In Situ gene-analysis platform is based on technology that 10x received from acquiring ReadCoor, a company founded by Harvard professor George Church, in 2020. Church and Harvard received $19 million from NIH in 2010 to research the technology, and Harvard agreed in 2016 to license related patents exclusively to ReadCoor.

10x and Harvard jointly filed patent infringement lawsuits against NanoString and Vizgen last year, in two of several patent disputes over genomics technology. They accused the companies' competing platforms of infringing patents related to Xenium In Situ.

NanoString and Vizgen, 10x's only competitors in the market for "single-cell spatial transcriptomics" (SST) platforms, accused 10x and Harvard of breaking an agreement with NIH to offer "open and non-exclusive licensing" for innovations it funded. They said Harvard and 10x initially promised them non-exclusive licenses before reneging and suing for infringement.

The companies said that if the patent cases succeed, 10x and Harvard will monopolize the SST market and force artificially high prices and licensing fees.

The cases are 10x Genomics Inc v. NanoString Technologies Inc, U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, No. 1:22-cv-00261 and 10x Genomics Inc v. Vizgen Inc, U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, No. 1:22-cv-00595.

For 10x: Matthew Powers of Tensegrity Law Group

For Harvard: Geoffrey Raux of Foley & Lardner

For NanoString: Ed Reines of Weil Gotshal & Manges

For Vizgen: David Bilsker of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

Read more:

NanoString sues 10x Genomics, escalating gene-analysis patent fight

Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.













