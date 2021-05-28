11th Circuit sends STOLI questions to Delaware Supreme Court

Justice scales are seen inside a courtroom in Paris, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Thursday asked the Delaware Supreme Court to decide whether a state law that voids “stranger-originated life insurance” policies, or STOLIs, can be enforced against a subsequent investor who acquired the policy in good faith.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision was a split win for investor Berkshire Hathaway Life Insurance Co, represented by Ginger Anders and Donald Verrilli of Munger Tolles & Olson; and for the personal representative of the estate of Phyllis Malkin, represented by Joseph Kelleher and Gregory Star of Cozen O'Connor.

The 11th Circuit affirmed that the 2006 AIG policy on Malkin’s life – orchestrated by Coventry Capital under a power of attorney Malkin had granted it, paid for by another Coventry entity, and transferred to Coventry outright in 2008 – was an illegal “wager on the life of the insured” and therefore void under the state’s insurable interest law, known as §2704.

However, the panel stopped short of affirming that the estate was entitled to the policy’s proceeds of $4 million, which Berkshire received when Malkin died in 2014.

Berkshire, which acquired the policy in a group of 125 in 2013, argued that it was protected as a bona fide purchaser under Delaware’s version of the Uniform Commercial Code. Wells Fargo Bank, which acted as Berkshire’s intermediary, also raised defenses under the UCC.

The district judge ruled that allowing UCC defenses would “gut” §2704, which “takes no notice of the UCC, and makes no exception for bona fide purchasers.”

The 11th Circuit, however, “found no precedential authority on whether Defendants can assert their UCC-based defenses in this context. And we prefer not to guess in the first instance about whether there is an irreconcilable conflict,” Circuit Judge Beverly Martin wrote, joined by Circuit Judges Britt Grant and Andrew Brasher. “Therefore we believe certification of this question is the preferred course.”

The panel also certified a second question, asking whether an investor can recover the cost of premiums it spent on the void policy, or about $460,000 in Berkshire’s case.

Attorneys for Berkshire and Wells Fargo, which was represented by Stearns Weaver Miller Weissler Alhadeff & Sitterson, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Thursday.

Star declined to comment on behalf of the estate, “given that the case is ongoing.”

The case is at least the second in which the Delaware Supreme Court has been asked to clarify different aspects of §2704. In March, it agreed to review three questions from Judge Stephanos Bibas, a 3rd Circuit judge sitting by designation in federal court in Delaware.

In fact, Berkshire and Wells Fargo asked the 11th Circuit to put their own appeal on hold after the Delaware Supreme Court agreed to review Bibas’ questions.

The 11th Circuit declined, noting Thursday that “to our knowledge no Delaware court has had the occasion” to decide whether §2704 precludes UCC defenses, or whether investors can recover the premiums spent on the void policy.

“These issues are likely to arise again given the widespread use of STOLI schemes, and the answers to these questions will have far-reaching effects on the parties to these schemes,” Martin wrote.

The case is Estate of Phyllis M. Malkin, by its Personal Representative, Toni Ellen Guarnero, v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Securities Intermediary; Berkshire Hathaway Life Insurance Company of Nebraska; 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 19-14689.

