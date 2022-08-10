11th Circuit to tackle insurer’s right to recover defense costs

Federal police officers guard the entrance at the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta,. REUTERS TLC

Summary

Summary Law firms CNA companies say they reserved the right to repayment if claims turned out not to be covered

Industry trade groups lambasted judge’s reliance on "heavily criticized" treatise

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court in Atlanta on Thursday will consider a question that has divided courts and legal experts around the country: Once an insurer establishes that it has no duty to defend a policyholder against a lawsuit, can it get back the money it has already spent on the defense?

It’s a $3 million question for CNA’s Valley Forge Insurance Co and its insured, Winder Laboratories LLC, but the issue is of “substantial importance” and “will impact interests well beyond those of the parties here,” lawyers for three insurance-industry trade associations told the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in an amicus brief.

The appeal involves two rulings by Senior U.S. District Judge Richard Story in Gainesville, Georgia, interpreting state law. In 2020, Story ruled that Valley Forge and a sister company had no duty to defend Winder or its CEO against a lawsuit by Concordia Pharmaceuticals Inc, because Concordia’s amended complaint did not involve any potentially covered claims. Last year, however, Story ruled that Valley Forge could not recover any money it had already spent on Winder’s defense.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Georgia courts have never addressed an insurer’s right to recoup defense costs, and Story acknowledged that most decisions elsewhere have allowed recoupment if the insurer reserved the right when it agreed to provide a defense.

Valley Forge had sent several letters to Winder during the Concordia litigation, purporting to reserve its right to contest coverage later and to demand repayment of defense costs for any non-covered claims.

Story, however, said an insurer can only reserve rights that it already has under the policy. Since Valley Forge had not included a right to recoup defense costs in the policy it issued to Winder, it could not create that right with the letters it sent years later, he ruled.

The judge relied in part on a 2019 treatise by the American Law Institute, “Restatement of the Law of Liability Insurance,” which had identified a recent trend of “no-recoupment” decisions by state courts.

“The RLLI has been heavily criticized for deviating from insurance common law” and instead setting forth the ALI’s “aspirations for what the law ought to be,” attorneys for the Complex Insurance Claims Litigation Association, the American Property Casualty Insurance Association, and the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies wrote in the amicus brief. Many state legislatures have discouraged or banned courts from relying on the RLLI as an interpretation of state law, the brief notes.

The associations and Valley Forge also deny there is any “no-recoupment” trend, and argue that Story’s ruling is at odds with Georgia’s approach to an insurer’s duty to defend, its rules on contract formation and interpretation, and its treatment of unjust enrichment claims.

Winder Laboratories supports Story’s analysis of recoupment rights, but contests the judge’s earlier ruling that Valley Forge had no duty to defend it. The 11th Circuit also will hear Winder’s cross-appeal on Thursday.

Attorneys for the parties and the trade associations did not respond to requests for comment ahead of the oral arguments.

The lead case is Continental Casualty Co v. Winder Laboratories LLC, 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-11758

For Continental Casualty and Valley Forge: Laurie Webb Daniel of Webb Daniel Friedlander; Nicholas Boyd of Holland & Knight; and Julie Linhart of CNA Coverage Litigation Group

For Winder: James Cobb and Sarah Brewerton-Palmer of Caplan Cobb; Richard Giller of Greenspoon Marder

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.