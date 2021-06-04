11th Circuit’s Equifax decision is full of good news for class action bar

Law firms King Spalding See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - For class action plaintiffs’ lawyers, there’s a whole lot to like about the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision affirming approval of the $380.5 million Equifax data breach settlement.

For class action objectors, not so much.

Objectors’ challenge to the Equifax settlement, which resolved claims by nearly 150 million people whose highly sensitive personal information was exposed in 2017 data breaches at the credit reporting firm, was one of the most hotly contested class action appeals I’ve covered.

Many of the appellate issues were familiar, like whether data breach victims have a constitutional right to sue and whether there are fundamental conflicts among class members from states with different statutory damages regimes for privacy violations.

But there were also oddities in this case that generated a lot of drama. As you may recall, U.S. District Judge Thomas Thrash of Atlanta approved the settlement from the bench after a long final approval hearing. At the end of the hearing, he told class counsel from Doffermyre Shields Canfield & Knowles; DiCello Levitt Gutzler; and Stueve Siegel Hanson to draft an opinion memorializing his findings. That draft opinion was not shared with objectors or entered in the docket.

Objectors led by Ted Frank of the Hamilton Lincoln Law Institute contended that class counsel had apparently included withering criticism of them in the draft opinion because the trial judge’s written opinion approving the settlement included that critique, even though Thrash had not shown such scorn in the decision he read from the bench.

Frank and other objectors argued that Thrash’s approval of the settlement should be overturned if, as they suspected, the trial judge adopted verbatim an opinion ghostwritten by class counsel. At oral arguments in the Equifax appeal in April, at least two of the three judges on the 11th Circuit panel seemed troubled that Thrash might have issued an opinion ghostwritten by class counsel without giving objectors a chance to respond.

In the end, though, the 11th Circuit panel – Judges Beverly Martin, Andrew Brasher and Britt Grant – decided that even if Thrash’s ruling was ghostwritten by plaintiffs' lawyers, the settlement holds up. Yes, the appeals court underscored that judges are supposed to write their own opinions, noting that “judicial ghostwriting remains most unwelcome in this circuit.” The decision also urged the Northern District of Georgia to reconsider a local rule directing lawyers from the winning side to draft opinions memorializing bench rulings.

Nevertheless, wrote Martin in Thursday’s opinion, 11th Circuit precedent doesn’t establish a per se rule prohibiting ghostwritten opinions. Instead, the appeals court must determine whether a trial judge’s adoption of an ex parte draft was fundamentally unfair.

Here, the 11th Circuit said, the process wasn’t unfair at its core. Thrash independently decided to approve the settlement after hearing arguments from objectors at the final approval hearing, the appeals court said. Objectors did not protest the trial judge’s request for a draft opinion from class counsel. They also had an opportunity to move for reconsideration of parts of the opinion after it was issued, as one objector did, the 11th Circuit said.

And besides, the appeals court said, whatever vituperation the opinion directed at objectors was “largely unrelated to the merits of this appeal and may be dicta in any event.”

I had predicted that Article III standing would be an issue in the Equifax appeal after the 11th Circuit ruled last year in Tsao v. Captiva MVP that data breach victims must show more than an increased risk of identity theft or costs incurred to address that increased risk in order to establish their constitutional right to sue. The Equifax plaintiffs, though, easily met the Tsao test, according to the 11th Circuit’s decision on Thursday, because of “the colossal amount of sensitive data stolen, including Social Security numbers, names, and dates of birth, and the unequivocal damage that can be done with this type of data.”

The appeals court disposed just as easily with Frank’s assertion of an intraclass conflict because some class members from some states, notably Utah and the District of Columbia, are entitled to statutory damages. Any purported conflict was inconsequential, the court said, since Frank failed to show those statutory damage claims were valuable. Meanwhile, the 11th Circuit said, “all class members had negligence and negligence per se claims under Georgia law that united the class.”

No wonder class counsel told me in an email statement that they’re “obviously pleased with the 11th Circuit’s rejection of the objectors’ arguments.” (The appeals court did remand the case to Thrash, but only so he can vacate incentive awards for class representatives. The 11th Circuit ruled after Thrash approved the Equifax deal that such awards are prohibited.)

Frank and Eric Alan Isaacson, who represented another Equifax objector, pledged to seek en banc review. Frank said by email that the 11th Circuit is at odds with other federal appellate courts both on allowing ghostwritten opinions and disregarding disparities among class members from states with varying statutory damages for privacy violations. “It’s plainly false that a novel claim doesn’t have settlement value,” said Frank, who told me his group will continue to call for subclasses in nationwide class actions implicating state laws.

Isaacson said he was surprised that the 11th Circuit was willing to tolerate a ghostwritten opinion. “That doesn’t contribute to public trust,” he said. Pro se objector Shiyang Huang said the 11th Circuit’s reasoning on Article III standing means “defendants in this circuit should expect to get sued a lot more.” (Equifax counsel David Balser of King & Spalding declined to provide a statement.”)

The 11th Circuit said the Equifax case “highlights the role objectors play in the settlement of class actions.” It addressed objectors’ arguments respectfully – but the panel’s decision suggests that the court isn’t convinced objectors know what’s best for class members.

(By Alison Frankel)

Opinions expressed here are those of the author. Reuters News, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence and freedom from bias.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.