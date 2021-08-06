$14 million flat fee deal leaves Polsinelli exposed to Philidor malpractice claim

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Is it legal malpractice to saddle your client with millions of dollars in excess defense costs?

The law firm Polsinelli is facing that question after a ruling Thursday by U.S. District Judge Petrese Tucker of Philadelphia in a case brought by the mail-order pharma company Philidor Rx Services LLC, a former Polsinelli client. Tucker granted Polsinelli’s motion to dismiss Philidor’s claims that its onetime lawyers breached a $14 million flat-fee retainer agreement by offloading work to another, separately paid law firm. But the judge refused to toss Philidor’s claim that Polsinelli mismanaged the litigation, forcing Philidor to cough up millions more than it should have to defend its former CEO.

Polsinelli said in an email statement that it’s pleased with most of Tucker’s ruling and “confident we will be able to continue to successfully defend the case as it goes forward.” Philidor’s lawyers at Ferrara Law Group didn’t respond to my email query.

The case raises some really interesting questions about law firms’ obligations when they’ve signed flat-fee agreements. Polsinelli signed its deal with Philidor in April 2016, when the pharma company was in the midst of a burgeoning U.S. government investigation of its ties to Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. The engagement letter called for Polsinelli to receive an upfront payment of $14 million - $12 million from Philidor and $2 million from its CEO, Andrew Davenport – to defend Philidor and the CEO in any government investigation arising from the Valeant relationship.

Of that $14 million, $2 million was designated for Polsinelli to hire additional counsel from other firms, at its discretion. The agreement also said that Polsinelli would “pay all costs and an amount not to exceed $2 million” for expert witnesses and other outsiders necessary in Philidor’s defense.

The government investigations ended up costing Philidor way more than $14 million in legal fees and costs. In November 2016, Davenport, who had by then stepped down as CEO, was arrested, along with Gary Tanner, a former Valeant executive who allegedly received kickbacks from Davenport in exchange for information that would help Philidor as it negotiated a distribution deal with Valeant.

Polsinelli brought in Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr to represent Tanner, whose legal fees were also being paid by Philidor. The two former executives went to trial on the government’s fraud and conspiracy charges. They were convicted by a jury in 2018. The convictions were upheld by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in 2019.

Philidor ended up paying at least $16 million more in defense fees for Davenport and the company than the $14 million it agreed to in the Polsinelli flat fee deal. Last November, it sued Polsinelli over those extra fees, alleging that Polsinelli had fleeced Philidor by off-loading work to other lawyers and vendors who weren’t included in the flat fee agreement.

Philidor claimed that when its former CEO Davenport was charged in a criminal case, Polsinelli realized that its $14 million flat fee had been a bad bet. So, according to Philidor, Polsinelli devised a way to save billable hours. The key to the alleged plan was Wilmer, which, unlike Polsinelli, was billing Philidor by the hour in Tanner’s defense. According to Philidor, Polsinelli simply relied on Wilmer to execute the lion’s share of briefing and jury selection preparation in the criminal trial.

“The more work that Wilmer Hale did, the less it would cost Polsinelli in its lawyers’ time and the more money it would cost Philidor,” the Philidor complaint said. (The company does not allege that Wilmer did anything wrong, alleging only that Polsinelli wrongly piggy-backed on Wilmer’s work.)

Philidor also alleged that Polsinelli outsourced the review of more than a million pages of documents, charging the review as an outside cost instead of bearing the cost of its own lawyers’ time. The cost of outside document review, Philidor claimed, ate up the money allotted for outside experts in its fee deal with Polsinelli – and led Polsinelli to demand millions more to pay for experts needed in Davenport’s defense.

Philidor said it felt fleeced by the whole deal: It had paid Polsinelli for a job that Polsinelli ended up outsourcing to Wilmer, which Philidor was also paying. In a subsequent court filing, Philidor said it was effectively paying twice for the same work: “once for a phantom defense from Polsinelli and a second time for the real defense from Wilmer Hale.”

Philidor alleged that Polsinelli had breached their retention agreement and had committed legal malpractice in its management of the litigation. Importantly, Philidor isn’t claiming that Polsinelli provided an inadequate defense for Davenport – just that Polsinelli’s handling of the case was negligent.

Polsinelli’s counsel at Williams & Connolly said Philidor wanted the contract to cap its legal fees at $14 million – but that’s not what the contract with Polsinelli actually said. The contract required Polsinelli to bear the first $2 million in costs for experts and outside vendors and gave Polsinelli $2 million to hire additional lawyers from other firms. But the agreement didn’t require Polsinelli to bear the additional burden if that $4 million wasn’t enough, W&C said in the dismissal motion.

The judge agreed: “Plaintiff’s complaint boils down to annoyance that it did not have the cost of its legal exposure capped, as it had expected by entering into a flat fee agreement,” Tucker wrote. “Such an expectation is not actually reflected in [the agreement’s] contents and therefore cannot be the basis for any contractual claim.”

But the judge wasn’t persuaded by Polsinelli’s argument that Philidor failed to allege malpractice because it never challenged the quality of Polsinelli’s defense work. It was true that Philidor’s complaint omitted “magic words like ‘ordinary skill and knowledge,’” Tucker said, but the company adequately alleged malpractice in its allegation that “Polsinelli did not do enough of the work it was supposed to do as a part of a proper legal representation.”

In other words: Proceed with caution before you enter a flat-fee deal.

