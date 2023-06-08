$1.7 mln in fees for 'measly' $53,000 class settlement? No way, says Napster appeals court















(Reuters) - Class action plaintiffs' lawyers are now officially on notice: If you are litigating in the 9th U.S. Circuit, you’d better not expect to be paid more in fees than your clients took home.

No matter how much time and effort class counsel sink into the litigation – and no matter the size of the theoretical fund from which class payouts can be made – trial courts must begin their fee analysis by focusing on how much money class members actually received in the settlement, the 9th Circuit ruled on Wednesday in Lowery v. Rhapsody International, Inc.

In almost all cases, the appeals court said, the payout to class members should serve as a ceiling for attorneys’ fees, even if the fees are being paid by defendants instead of class members.

“Except in extraordinary cases, a fee award should not exceed the value that the litigation provided to the class,” wrote Judge Kenneth Lee for a panel that also included Judges Milan Smith and Daniel Collins. “Any other approach would allow parties to concoct a high phantom settlement cap to justify excessive fees, even though class members receive nothing close to that amount. District courts have the responsibility to guard against such an outcome.”

The appeals court reversed a $1.7 million fee award to Michelman & Robinson in a class action brought by songwriters who accused music streaming service Rhapsody (which now goes by the name Napster of infringing their copyrights by distributing songs without a license. The trial judge, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White of Oakland, had based that award on class counsel’s lodestar billings of $1.7 million, as well as Rhapsody’s commitment to make as much as $20 million available to pay class members' claims.

But the 9th Circuit said neither of those was the crucial number in the inquiry. The important dollar figure, the appeals court said, $52,841.05 – the “measly” amount that class members actually claimed from the Napster settlement. A fee award that gives lawyers 17 times as much money as the entire sum recovered by their clients, the 9th Circuit said, would “likely make the average person shake her head in disbelief.”

There are particular reasons why the class claims were so inconsequential, as I’ll explain. Michelman, moreover, argued in its appellate brief that when Congress has authorized fee-shifting, as it did for successful copyright infringement lawsuits, policy considerations can justify a big fee award.

The 9th Circuit nevertheless said unequivocally that the primary consideration in fee awards is class members’ recovery.

“The touchstone for determining the reasonableness of attorney's fees in a class action is the benefit to the class,” Lee wrote. “It matters little that the plaintiffs' counsel may have poured their blood, sweat and tears into a case if they end up merely spinning wheels on behalf of the class. What matters most is the result for the class members.”

Michelman & Robinson said in an email statement that the 9th Circuit decision “does not appropriately acknowledge the benefits to the class and does not comport with prior authority.” The firm said its class action helped prod Rhapsody to pay requisite licensing fees to artists (albeit through a settlement with a music publishers trade group) and to create an internal advisory board of artists.

“This lawsuit contributed to these significant changes and resulted in a settlement providing up to $20 million to eligible class members,” the statement said. “We are considering our options.”

Napster counsel Karin Kramer of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan said by email that most class action lawyers already recognize that their fees should be tethered to their clients’ recovery, so the new ruling does not much shift the status quo.

“If the court had gone the other way and allowed counsel here to obtain fees 30x what the class obtained, the landscape for fees would have changed dramatically and the needs of class members would have been subordinated to the quest for fees,” Kramer said. “Thankfully that did not happen.”

But class action plaintiffs' lawyer Jay Edelson, who has long advocated for class counsel fees to be tied directly to class payouts, said on Twitter that the 9th Circuit ruling is “the most consequential decision on class action settlements in over a decade.”

Edelson hailed the appeals court for refusing to give any weight to the $20 million “fund” that Napster made available for class claims. The 9th Circuit specifically instructed White to “disregard the illusory $20 million settlement cap” when he recalculates fees on remand – a recognition, Edelson said, that the theoretical fund did not transform the settlement into a $20 million win for class, since the agreement in fact committed Napster only to pay out the amount class members claimed, not the entire $20 million.

So why did so few class members make claims? There is no question that at the time Michelman & Robinson filed the class action in 2016, the class was potentially vast. Streamers like Napster (then Rhapsody) couldn’t keep up with then-operative licensing requirements. But Napster, according to its appellate brief, was already in talks with the National Music Publishers Association on an industry-wide settlement of copyright claims.

By the time class counsel finalized a 2019 settlement in the Lowery case, almost all of the prospective class members had resolved their potential claims through Napster's deal with the trade group. And Congress, moreover, had obviated any need for injunctive relief by revising music copyright and licensing laws.

In other words, despite devoting more than 3,500 hours to the case over the course of three years of sporadic litigation and settlement negotiation, all Michelman & Robinson had to show as a result was about $53,000 in payouts to class members and a promise from Napster to establish a board of musical artists to advise the streamer on promoting artists’ interests.

Under the 9th Circuit’s new ruling, that’s not nearly enough to justify a $1.7 million fee.











