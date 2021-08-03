19 AGs to EPA: Roll back Trump's clean-water rule ASAP

Signage is seen at the headquarters of the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Coalition is led by California, Washington, New York

(Reuters) - A coalition of 19 attorneys general led by California, Washington and New York urged the Environmental Protection Agency in a letter to repeal a Trump-era rule that they say curtails their authority to deny permits for projects that could harm their waterways.

In a Monday missive, California Attorney General Rob Bonta, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, New York Attorney General Letitia James and Democratic attorneys general from Oregon to Pennsylvania said the EPA "should immediately take steps to repeal" the Clean Water Act (CWA) Section 401 Certification Rule.

EPA spokesperson Melissa Sullivan said the agency "will review the letter and respond accordingly."

"Unfortunately, every day this unlawful Trump-era rule remains in effect puts our ability to safeguard this precious resource (water) in further jeopardy," Bonta said in a statement.

The EPA last year altered section 401 of the CWA to make it impossible for a state to block a water permit for a project for any reason other than direct pollution into state waters. States have previously weighed broader factors, such as climate change, to make decisions on projects.

The 2020 rule was part of President Donald Trump's campaign to fast-track big energy projects.

States such as New York, New Jersey and Washington have previously used their section 401 powers to block major pipelines, coal export terminals and other projects they felt would lead to an increase in greenhouse gas emissions.

Under President Joe Biden, the EPA in May announced its intention to revise the section 401 certification rule. Monday's letter came in response to the agency's call for comment.

"Leaving the 2020 Rule in place until at least 2023 will result in untold damage to water quality," the attorneys general wrote.

They also reiterated claims that the 2020 rule "arbitrarily and unlawfully failed to consider the impact its drastic changes would have on state administrative laws or water quality."

California, New York, Washington and 17 other U.S. states sued the Trump administration in San Francisco federal court over that rule last year.

EPA in July asked the court to return the rule to the agency, but without vacating it.

The docket is: Notice of Intention To Reconsider and Revise the Clean Water Act Section 401 Certification Rule, Environmental Protection Agency, No. EPA-HQ-OW-2021-0302.

