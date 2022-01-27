1st Circuit's lone Republican-appointed judge to step down from active service

Summary Judge Jeffrey Howard only active Republican appointee on 1st Circuit

Howard to take senior status on March 31

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Chief U.S. Circuit Judge Jeffrey Howard plans to step down from active service on the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, creating a vacancy that would allow President Joe Biden to fill the Boston-based appellate court with all Democratic appointees.

Howard, who was appointed to the 1st Circuit by former Republican President George W. Bush, notified the White House on Wednesday that he plans to take senior status on March 31, the judiciary disclosed on Thursday.

Howard, 66, in a letter to Biden said he intended to retire from regular active service after having attained the age and service requirements to do so.

"It is my intention to continue to render substantial judicial service as a senior judge," Howard wrote.

Senior status is a form of semi-retirement for judges over the age of 65 who have completed at least 15 years on the federal bench. Presidents may name new full-time judges to fill those judges' seats.

Howard's decision to take senior status will create the third vacancy on the 1st Circuit since Biden took office in January 2021. The court hears federal appeals from Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Puerto Rico.

Howard is the lone Republican appointee among the court's six active judges.

Biden has already named one judge to the court, U.S. Circuit Judge Gustavo Gelpí, who won Senate confirmation in October.

U.S. Circuit Judge O. Rogeriee Thompson, an appointee of former Democratic President Barack Obama, last year said she would take senior status upon the appointment of a successor, though Biden has yet to nominate one.

Howard began his career in the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office in 1981 after graduating from Georgetown University Law Center and went on to serve as the state's U.S. attorney from 1989 to 1993.

He went on to serve as the state's attorney general from 1993 to 1997. He was working in private practice when Bush nominated him to the 1st Circuit in 2001 and was confirmed to the bench the next year. He became its chief judge in 2015.

