Two Oracle execs escape derivative suit over $9.3 bln NetSuite buy

(Reuters) - A Delaware Chancery Court judge narrowed a derivative suit accusing Oracle's executives of “self-dealing” in connection with a $9.3 billion acquisition of competitor NetSuite Inc.

Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III on Monday dismissed claims accusing Oracle board Executive Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley and Paula Hurd, the legal successor to deceased former CEO Mark Hurd, of failing to protect shareholders.

Glasscock, however, said a breach of fiduciary claim against board member Renée James, who was part of the special committee that reviewed the deal, could proceed.

Glasscock’s opinion comes more than three yearsafter he declined to dismiss claims against Oracle founder Larry Ellison and CEO Safra Catz, according to court records.

Ellison and the other Oracle executives and board members have denied the allegations.

Lead counsel for Oracle shareholder Firemen’s Retirement System of St. Louis, Randall Baron of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd, told Reuters on Tuesday that the ruling “was an important step forward to determine who could ultimately be held responsible for the overpayment of NetSuite.”

Attorneys for Henley, James, Hurd, Ellison and Catz did not immediately respond to requests to comment on Tuesday. Neither did representatives or attorneys for Oracle.

Oracle investors sued the company in a series of suits alleging that Ellison pushed the company's board members to approve the 2016 purchase of cloud computing firm NetSuite, which he founded and controlled, for a purportedly inflated price to enrich himself at shareholders’ expense, according to the complaints.

The shareholder suits were later consolidated and Firemen’s Retirement System of St. Louis was chosen as the lead plaintiff.

Glasscock in June 2020 dismissed claims against NetSuite CEO Zachary Nelson and co-founder Evan Goldberg, which alleged that they were responsible for covering up information about their dealings with Ellison and Catz that might have led the Oracle board to ditch the NetSuite deal.

In Monday's opinion, Glasscock said it wasn't reasonabley conceivable that Hurd or Henley acted to to further Ellison's alleged self-interest in completing the NetSuite acquisition.

With respect to Hurd, Glasscock said the claims did not indicate that Hurd knew whether Catz had given the special transaction committee false information.

Henley's decision to greenlight the management team's assessment of the "feasability" of pursuing the NetSuite purchase at a board meeting was "insufficient" to show that he had acted in Ellison's interest, the judge said.

Glasscock said it was plausible that James' acted in Ellison's interest because she was actively involved in the deal negotiation process.

The case is In Re Oracle Corporation Derivative Litigation, Delaware Court of Chancery, No. 2017-0337.

For lead plaintiff Firemen’s Retirement System of St. Louis: Randall Baron, David Knotts and Christopher Lyons of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd; Brian Robbins of Robbins LLP; and Joel Friedlander and Jeffrey Gorris of Friedlander & Gorris

For Henley, James and Hurd: Sara Brody, Jaime Bartlett and Matthew Dolan of Sidley Austin; Kenneth Nachbar, John DiTomo and Thomas Will of Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell

For Oracle: Thomas Beck, Blake Rohrbacher and Susan Hannigan of Richards, Layton & Finger

For Ellison and Catz: Peter Wald and Blair Connelly of Latham & Watkins; Elena Norman, Nicholas Rohrer and Richard Thomas of Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor

