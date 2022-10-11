21-lawyer Orrick team spins off to form Italian energy advisory firm

Law firms Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP Follow















(Reuters) - A group of 21 Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe attorneys has broken away from the California-founded law firm to start a law and financial consulting venture in Italy, the new firm said Tuesday in a LinkedIn post and new website.

Led by partners Carlo Montella and Andrea Gentili, who both spent about 14 years at Orrick, Green Horse Legal Advisory will focus on clients in the sustainable energy industry.

All the attorneys in the group were part of Orrick's Italian energy and infrastructure team. Montella and Gentili were not immediately available to comment.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Orrick said in a statement that it was grateful to Montella and his group and eager to collaborate with them in the future.

Green Horse markets separate legal and financial advisory services for clients operating in the areas of renewables, renewable gases and sustainable infrastructure, according to its website, which lists locations in Rome and Milan.

The four-member financial advisory group is led by founding partner Domenico Vinci and will advise investors on the green energy industry, according to the website.

Orrick's Milan and Rome offices currently host about 70 attorneys, according to the firm's website.

Read More:

U.S. law firms shuffle top privacy lawyers in Europe

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.