2nd Circuit rejects ex-Xerox exec's challenge to gag order

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Summary

Summary Related documents Barry Romeril challenged no-deny deal with SEC

Court ruled he waived his right to free speech

Attorney vows to defeat "dangerous" policy

(Reuters) - Former Xerox executive Barry Romeril can't ditch his agreement not to deny accounting fraud allegations as part of a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Monday.

U.S. Circuit Court Judge Denny Chin wrote for the three-judge panel that Romeril waived his right to publicly deny the allegations when he agreed to the settlement in 2003. The panel rejected his argument that the agreement violated his right to free speech.

"A defendant who is insistent on retaining the right to publicly deny the allegations against him has the right to litigate and defend against the charges," Chin wrote.

Attorney Margaret Little of the New Civil Liberties Alliance, who represents Romeril, called the ruling disappointing on Monday.

"No other federal or state agencies require gags, nor do courts in any other cases brought by the government. NCLA is committed to end this anomalous and profoundly dangerous practice," she said.

A spokesperson for the SEC did not immediately reply to a request for comment on Monday.

Romeril, Xerox's former chief financial officer, was one of six executives who settled allegations of inflating the company's earnings by $1.4 billion in the late 1990s.

He agreed to pay more than $5 million in penalties and be permanently barred from serving as an officer of a public company.

After a Manhattan federal judge rejected his bid to lift the no-deny provision in 2019, Romeril argued to the 2nd Circuit that the judge never had jurisdiction because the settlement was unconstitutional.

Chin, joined by Circuit Court Judges Debra Livingston and Joseph Bianco, wrote on Monday that defendants can waive basic rights when they settle cases and that "the First Amendment is no exception."

The case is Securities and Exchange Commission v. Romeril, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 19-4197.

For Romeril: Margaret Little of New Civil Liberties Alliance

For the SEC: Jeffrey Berger

Read More:

Former Xerox executive urges 2nd Circuit to reject 'dangerous' SEC gag rule