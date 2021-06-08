2nd Circuit rejects Subway arbitration bid in text marketing case

The Subway restaurant logo is seen on a napkin. REUTERS/Thomas White

Law firms Greenberg Traurig See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Subway’s franchisee marketing arm can’t force a woman to arbitrate her claims over unwanted promotional text messages, a federal appeals court said Tuesday, holding that she was not bound by an arbitration clause in the company’s terms and conditions on its website after seeing an in-store advertisement.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court’s denial of Subway Franchisee Advertising Fund Trust Ltd’s motion to compel arbitration in the case, concluding that the sandwich chain’s terms were not “reasonably conspicuous” and allowing the plaintiff to pursue her claims in court.

"A reasonable consumer would not realize she was agreeing to be bound to such terms and conditions by texting Subway in order to begin receiving promotional offers," the panel found.

The appeals court cited as support a "combination of barriers relating to the design and content of the print advertisement, as well as the accessibility and language of the relevant website itself."

Ian Ballon of Greenberg Traurig, a lawyer for Subway, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Nor did Adrian Bacon, a lawyer for plaintiff Marina Soliman.

In a Subway shop in California in 2016, Soliman was directed to a hard-copy advertisement that promoted special deals if she texted a short code. She alleges that after texting the number, she later opted out of receiving messages, but Subway didn't stop. She brought a proposed class action under the federal Telephone Consumer Protection Act.

Subway moved to compel arbitration, arguing that she formed a contractual agreement with the company because the printed ad referenced the company's "terms and conditions" next to a URL for the company's website that contained the terms. A federal district court in Connecticut denied the motion in March 2020.

The appeals court, in an opinion penned by U.S. Circuit Judge Joseph Bianco, said that under California law Soliman is not bound by the arbitration clause, because she was not on "inquiry notice" of the terms and conditions on Subways website.

The court cited five specific ways Subway failed to show the terms would be "clear and conspicuous to a reasonable person in Soliman's position."

For one, the company didn't offer evidence as to the size of the in-store advertisement and print. The ad size, the court said, is a "critical factor" here. The reference to the website URL containing the terms was also "buried" in fine print and was in a smaller font than the rest of the text, the court said.

The reference to the terms on the ad was vague and didn't state a consumer would be agreeing to the terms by texting the short code, the court also found. U.S. Circuit Judges Dennis Jacobs and Rosemary Pooler joined in the opinion.

The court noted that because technology allows companies to design online interfaces in a variety of ways, courts will need to evaluate each situation on a case-by-case basis.

"The panoply of technological variations available to companies in the internet/smartphone age, as it relates to the form and content of communication interfaces with consumers, makes any bright-line rule for reasonable conspicuousness in this arena extremely difficult to discern, and we do not attempt to do so here," the court said.

The case is: Soliman v. Subway Franchisee Advertising, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-946

For Soliman: Adrian Bacon of Law Offices of Todd M. Friedman

For Subway: Ian Ballon of Greenberg Traurig