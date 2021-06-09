2nd Circuit rethinks hedge fund insider trading convictions

Rob Olan (L), employee of the healthcare investment fund Deerfield Management, departs Federal Court in Manhattan after an arraignment for insider trading in New York, U.S., May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Law firms Related documents Attorneys for defendant and government argued convictions cannot stand

Supreme Court had ordered rehearing in light of ruling in Bridgegate case

(Reuters) - An attorney for former Deerfield Management Co LP partners urged a federal appeals court in New York to toss their insider trading conviction after the Supreme Court ordered the court to reconsider its prior ruling upholding them.

Theodore Huber and Robert Olan, the two former Deerfield Management partners, and two others were convicted in 2018 of a scheme to obtain non-public information about planned changes to Medicare reimbursement rates and use it to trade in affected healthcare companies.

Donald Verrilli of Munger, Tolles & Olson told a three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals during oral arguments on Wednesday that the information leaked from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) could not be the basis for fraud and theft charges in the case.

"Its sole value is its regulatory value," Verrilli argued, saying the information could not be considered property under the fraud and conversion statutes after the Supreme Court's decision in the Bridgegate case, Kelly v. United States.

Circuit Court Judge Richard Sullivan, who had authored the 2019 opinion upholding the convictions, pushed back, saying Kelly involved a "scheme to alter a regulatory choice."

"Here the goal was just to get access to the information before it was publicly disclosed, so it could be traded on, right?" he asked.

Verrilli answered that CMS wanted to keep its proposed rate changes secret to safeguard its regulatory process.

Eric Feigin of the Department of Justice agreed the convictions should be overturned in light of Kelly.

Feigin argued that because the case involved information from the government, not a private entity, it was unlike the seminal 1987 insider trading case Carpenter v. United States, where the Supreme Court held that non-public information from the Wall Street Journal was a form of property.

Katherine Goldstein of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, who the court appointed to argue in favor of upholding the convictions, called that distinction "unworkable."

She said the Deerfield case involved a misappropriation of confidential information, which was similar to Carpenter. It should not be viewed as an interference in regulatory exercises, as Kelly was, where the Supreme Court overturned New Jersey officials' convictions on diverting traffic for political ends.

U.S. Circuit Judge Amalya Kearse, who had dissented from the 2019 ruling, did not question the attorneys. However, U.S. Circuit Judge John Walker Jr, who replaced one of the original panelists, appeared skeptical of the convictions.

Upholding them had made sense at the time because Carpenter seemed the relevant authority, he said.

Walker said he had viewed another case, Cleveland v. United States, as an outlier but no longer does after Kelly. In that case, the Supreme Court held that government-issued licenses were not property, a holding that Kearse had relied on in her dissent.

"I'm looking at the legal landscape of those three cases, and that's what's troubling," he said.

The case is United States v. Blaszczak, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 18-2811.

For the defendants: Donald Verrilli Jr of Munger, Tolles & Olson

For the government: Eric Feigin of the U.S. Department of Justice

Friend of the court: Katherine Goldstein of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld

