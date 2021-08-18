2nd Circuit revives CERCLA lawsuit over polluted New York site

The new GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday that a trust tasked with cleaning up polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) and other pollutants in and around a former General Motors Corporation plant in New York state can proceed with efforts to recoup some or all of the millions of dollars it has spent remediating an off-site area downstream from the plant.

A panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals tossed most of a lower court ruling in holding that cost-recovery and contribution claims by the Revitalizing Auto Communities Environmental Response Trust (RACER) are ripe. RACER brought the claims against dozens of companies, including National Grid USA, under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA).

National Grid and its attorney at Barclay Damon did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Erick Sandler of Day Pitney, an attorney for another defendant, Carrier Corporation, declined to comment because the case is pending.

Carl Garvey, RACER's general counsel, said: "The Trust looks forward to working cooperatively with the defendants, U.S. EPA, and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation toward the goal of an equitable, permanent, comprehensive, and protective cleanup of Ley Creek."

RACER was created in 2011 under a consent decree in federal bankruptcy court in Manhattan to clean up pollution at several former GM properties, including the former Syracuse Inland Fisher Guide Plant located in the town of Salina in central New York. The plant's workers manufactured car parts, among other things, and discharged wastewater containing PCBs. The plant shut down in 1993.

RACER alleges that New York's environmental regulators asked it to extend its cleanup efforts beyond the site it was originally to remediate, namely the plant and a 9,000-foot stretch of Ley Creek, which is an adjacent waterway.

The broader cleanup site, meanwhile, encompasses an area downstream of Ley Creek and across from the plant. It is also contaminated with PCBs and other pollutants from over 150 years of industrial discharges that the defendants released, the complaint says.

RACER says is has already spent more than $12 million on the Ley Creek cleanup. Remediating the rest of the site could cost $60 to $93.5 million, it says.

It sued the companies in 2018, but U.S. District Judge David Hurd in Syracuse dismissed the cost-recovery and contribution claims last year, holding that they were "prudentially unripe." Hurd reasoned the case would be better decided after the Environmental Protection Agency completed an investigation seeking to determine the liability of other parties, and after possibly seeking to hold them liable for some of the remediation.

Writing for the panel, U.S. Circuit Judge Gerard Lynch said the claims were in fact ripe because RACER has already spent money on the Ley Creek cleanup.

Should RACER wait for EPA's investigation to conclude, its claims to recoup that money could become time-barred under CERCLA's statute of limitations and it "would suffer hardship," he added.

Lynch was joined by Senior U.S. Circuit Judge Robert Sack and U.S. Circuit Judge Steven Menashi.

The case is Revitalizing Auto Communities v. National Grid USA, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-1931.

For Revitalizing Auto Communities: Matthew Littleton of Donahue, Goldberg & Littleton and Alan Knauf of Knauf Shaw.

For National Grid USA: Yvonne Hennessey of Barclay Damon.

For Carrier Corporation: Erick Sandler of Day Pitney.

