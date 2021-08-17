2nd Circuit revives part of suit against NYU retirement plans

New York University graduates pose together under the Washington Square Arch in Washington Square Park in New York City. May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - A divided 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel on Monday reinstated part of a $350 million class action against New York University over the investments it chose to offer in two university-sponsored retirement plans.

The three-judge panel, in saying the trial judge in Manhattan erred in blocking the plaintiffs from suing individual members of the NYU Retirement Plan Committee, otherwise affirmed then-U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest’s July 2018 judgment for NYU, represented by Seth Waxman of WilmerHale and Mark Muedeking of DLA Piper. The case was part of a wave of ERISA lawsuits filed against universities in 2016 by St. Louis-based Schlichter Bogard & Denton.

The 2nd Circuit also declined to order a new trial based on Forrest’s decision to leave the bench, which “had become public knowledge” weeks before she issued her decision, the court noted, and her October 2018 return to Cravath, Swaine & Moore, whose chairman, Evan Chesler, is not only her mentor but, in his personal capacity, serves as one of 80 members of the executive committee of NYU’s board of trustees.

All three judges agreed that “the plaintiffs’ theories of impropriety are too far-fetched to reasonably call Judge Forrest’s impartiality into question,” Circuit Judge John Walker wrote for the court. He was joined by Judge Jon Newman and the partial dissenter, Judge Steven Menashi.

Waxman and Muedeking did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Jerome Schlichter, who served as lead counsel for the six professors at NYU and its Langone Medical Center suing on behalf of more than 24,000 plan participants, welcomed the reinstatement of their claim that the nine-member NYU Retirement Plan Committee breached its fiduciary duty of prudence under ERISA by offering primarily “retail” investments by Vanguard and TIAA-CREF rather than lower-cost versions readily available to large institutional investors.

NYU argued that offering retail options was prudent because they were only slightly more expensive than their institutional counterparts, and that the excess was used to pay Vanguard and TIAA-CREF in lieu of other fees.

Forrest dismissed those claims in 2017, saying the plan participants had not shown that the inclusion of 63 retail investment options – out of 103 offered in the NYU ‘Faculty’ plan and 84 offered at Langone – had an adverse effect on the funds overall.

“We are pleased that the Court of Appeals agreed with our position that fiduciaries cannot avoid responsibility for imprudent funds in a plan just because others may be prudent,” Schlichter said in an email Monday.

Going forward, “the burden of proof will now be shifted to NYU to disprove damages occurred from the losses the employees demonstrated,” Schlichter added.

Several other universities sued by Schlichter’s firm have settled, for amounts ranging from $225,000 to $18 million. The most recent was Columbia University, which reached a $13 million settlement in May.

In July, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to review the 7th Circuit’s affirmance of a decision against Schlichter’s clients in a suit against the administrators of a Northwestern University 403(b) plan.

The case decided on Monday is Sacerdote etc., et al. v. New York University, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals No. 18-2707

For Sacerdote et al: Jerome Schlichter and Sean Soyars of Schlichter Bogard & Denton

For NYU: Mark Muedeking of DLA Piper and Seth Waxman of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr.