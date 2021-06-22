2nd Circuit upholds Tower Research win in Korean futures case

A gavel and a block is pictured at the George Glazer Gallery antique store in this illustration picture taken in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/Illustration - RC2NGI9C4ZEC

(Reuters) - The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a judgment for high-frequency trading firm Tower Research Capital LLC, saying the firm's trading in Korean futures was not subject to U.S. commodities law.

U.S. Circuit Judge John Walker Jr wrote for a three-judge panel that the record in the case showed the firm's trading on the Korea Exchange "night market" for futures contracts was not subject to the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act (CEA).

The court upheld summary judgment against five Korean investors who brought a proposed class action. The traders had alleged that Tower reaped $14 million in illicit profits by manipulating the market for Korean stock futures in 2012 using a tactic known as "spoofing."

Attorneys for Tower and the traders did not immediately reply to requests for comment on Tuesday.

The panel held on Tuesday that the trades being matched with counterparties through the Chicago Mercantile Exchange's Globex platform did not subject them to the law, which only covers futures governed by the rules of exchanges registered under the CEA, the panel said.

The court agreed with Tower that the futures at issue were subject to the rules of the Korea Exchange, which created them, not the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

The traders had argued the lower court's ruling created "an unprecedented loophole" in finding that the trades were not subject to the CEA.

Walker, joined by U.S. Circuit Judges Michael Park and William Nardini, disagreed.

"While it might further certain of plaintiffs' policy interests for Congress to have legislated more expansively, it did not do so," they wrote.

The court said, however, that while foreign futures traded on a foreign exchange will "rarely" fall under the CEA, its ruling was based on the facts in the case and not meant to interfere with any efforts by U.S. exchanges to regulate foreign futures.

The case is Myun-Uk Choi v. Tower Research Capital LLC, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-1648

For Choi: Michael Eisenkraft, Richard Speirs, Jessica Kim and Dan Sommers of Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll

For Tower: Noah Levine, Matthew Beville, Albinas Prizgintas and Adam Cambier of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr

