2nd Circuit won't enjoin New York anti-abortion protesters

Summary Panel did not address merits, noting they involved "difficult, unresolved issues of state law."

State sued 13 protesters accusing them of blocking patients' access to clinic and threatening patients' escorts

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Thursday refused to enter an injunction against anti-abortion protesters who were accused by the state of violating laws meant to ensure patients' access to abortion clinics without interference or harassment.

The unanimous panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals did not address the merit of the case, which Senior Circuit Judge Guido Calabresi said involved "difficult, unresolved, issues of state law," instead finding only that U.S. District Judge Carol Bagley Amon had not abused her discretion in denying the injunction.

Calabresi was joined by Chief Judge Debra Ann Livingston and Circuit Judge Rosemary Pooler.

"It's a very good ruling," said Martin Cannon of the Thomas More Society, a lawyer for the protesters. "The trial court is entitled to considerable discretion when it makes findings of fact."

The office of New York Attorney General Letitia James, which had sued the protesters on behalf of patients of the Choices clinic in the New York City borough of Queens, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The state sued the 13 protesters in 2017, alleging that protesters crowded women trying to enter the clinic, made death threats to people trying to escort them and blocked their path with posters purportedly of aborted fetuses. It said those actions violated the federal Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, the state's New York State Clinic Access Act and New York City's Access to Reproductive Health Care Facilities Act.

Amon in July 2018 rejected the state's motion for an injunction against the protests, saying the state had not shown it would face irreparable harm without one.

In March of this year, however, the same 2nd Circuit panel as in Thursday's decision, divided 2-1, vacated Amon's denial of the injunction and ruled in favor of the state on a number of legal issues in the case. Livingston dissented, saying the decision unconstitutionally curtailed protesters' First Amendment right to free speech.

The protesters sought rehearing, which the panel granted.

In Thursday's ruling, Calabresi did not give details about the reasons for the change.

He wrote that while "some members of this Court might have resolved the matter differently in the first instance," Amon had not abused her "considerable discretion" in denying the injunction.

Therefore, he said, "we do not deem it appropriate to certify to the New York Court of Appeals or to try to resolve these issues ourselves at the instant preliminary injunction stage."

The case is New York v Griepp et al, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Nos. 18-2454, 18-2623, 18-2627 and 18-2630.

For the state: Assistant Solicitor General Philip Levitz

For the protesters: Martin Cannon of the Thomas More Society and others

