2nd Circuit won't review order disqualifying Robbins Geller

Signage is seen at the law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP in their legal offices in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms

Law firms Related documents Robbins Geller challenged "novel" ruling in Grupo Televisa case

Judge had removed firm for not mentioning client's short position

2nd Circuit said challenge did not clear high bar for review The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals won't review a ruling removing Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd from the lead role in a shareholder class action.

The law firm did not show there would be irreparable harm if the appeals court failed to review U.S. District Court Judge Louis Stanton's ruling kicking it off the case against Grupo Televisa SAB, the court said on Tuesday.

Pension funds had filed a brief arguing the "damaging" ruling would deter institutional investors from leading securities litigation.

Robbins Geller said via a spokesperson that the briefs "showed how wrong" the ruling was, just not "in a way that met the narrow mandamus standards of this panel within this Circuit."

"Perhaps the panel realized that the district court's decision was so wrong, not a single district court in the entire country has embraced it," the firm said.

An attorney for Grupo Televisa did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The lawsuit alleges the Mexico-based media company harmed shareholders by concealing a scheme to bribe soccer officials to win broadcasting rights to four World Cup tournaments.

The firm had worked on the case for three years when Stanton disqualified it in May.

Stanton said Robbins Geller had provided "misleading" information when it did not disclose that its client profited more off investment in a fund that shorted Grupo Televisa than it had lost on the company's shares.

Robbins Geller argued in its petition to the 2nd Circuit that no court had ever before required an investor to investigate its secondary holdings to serve as lead plaintiff.

Grupo Televisa argued in a brief that Stanton had removed Robbins Geller's former client as lead plaintiff last year, and that the challenge only came after the firm was also disqualified.

The case is In Re: Grupo Televisa Securities Litigation, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-1499.

For Robbins Geller and Colleges of Applied Arts and Technology Pension Plan: Thomas Goldstein of Goldstein & Russell and David Boies of Boies Schiller Flexner

For Grupo Televisa: Herbert Wachtell of Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz

Read more:

Robbins Geller booted from leading securities case for 'misleading' brief

2nd Circuit won't hear Grupo Televisa appeal over last-minute lead plaintiff swap

Robbins Geller reappointed to lead Grupo Televisa case after client DQed