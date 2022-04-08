3M benchslapped for trying to tell MDL judge how to run her docket

Related documents Rodgers order View

(Reuters) - Critics of consolidated multidistrict litigation -- by which I mean MDL defendants and their lawyers -- have been calling for years for new procedural rules to ward off unwarranted claims.

So far, they haven't made much progress. Federal judges overseeing MDLs have wide discretion to manage their dockets, so it’s a risky business for MDL defendants to complain about how a case is being run.

3M Co, which is defending an MDL over its military-issue earplugs that may (or may not) be the biggest consolidated litigation in U.S. history, decided it was worth taking that risk. On Tuesday, the company submitted a motion in federal court in Pensacola, Florida, asking U.S. District Judge Casey Rodgers to require every plaintiff who has filed a short form complaint against 3M to pony up a $402 filing fee instead of lingering on a special “administrative docket" the judge established as a sort of warehouse for unvetted claims.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The company said that the administrative docket has distorted the MDL. Plaintiffs' lawyers, 3M asserted, took advantage of the special docket's “practically non-existent” filing requirements to flood the court with more than 250,000 unvetted claims that have been misperceived as formal lawsuits. Judge Rodgers, according to 3M, should have required filing fees from the minute she created the special docket, but there's certainly no justification, it argued, for continuing to allow plaintiffs on the administrative docket to glide through the litigation without paying to stake a formal claim.

The reward for 3M’s risk? A fearsome smackdown from Rodgers.

As my colleague Brendan Pierson reported on Thursday, the judge scalded 3M for the timing of its “abrupt course change” – and, more substantively, for the “fallacy” of its premise that the administrative docket encouraged plaintiffs to file unwarranted claims that 3M's earplugs caused them to suffer hearing damage.

Rodgers said that when she established the administrative docket as an organizational vehicle in December 2019, 3M seemed perfectly content to receive the benefit of centralized vetting and an efficient process for obtaining discovery of plaintiffs’ health records from the Defense Department and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The docket is now being dismantled, Rodgers said. Since last September, the judge wrote, she and the Pensacola clerk’s office have been toiling to move cases out of the administrative docket and into active litigation – a burdensome task, Rodgers said, that requires the clerk’s office to process filing fees and pro hac vice applications in batches of about 23,000 cases at a time. 3M knows perfectly well, the judge wrote, that the timetable “simply cannot be feasibly accelerated in the manner suggested by defendants.”

Moreover, Rodgers said, the transition process so far belies 3M’s insistence that the administrative docket inspired plaintiffs' lawyers to file unjustified claims. Plaintiffs in nearly 55,000 cases have already paid their filing fees and complied with other requirements to move their cases from the administrative docket to active litigation, she said. That total, Rodgers said, represents about 86% of the claims covered by her first three orders. 3M therefore has no basis, Rodgers said, to assert that the MDL would shrink drastically if she were to require plaintiffs to pay filing fees right away.

“The transition process to date demonstrates that filing fees are not the fantastical MDL-killer pretended by defendants,” Rodgers wrote. “It is hard to divine what defendants, in good faith, hoped to accomplish here. Though it may be a tough pill to swallow, the numbers are what they are. Filing frivolous motions will not ‘winnow’ frivolous cases.”

Ouch.

3M said in a statement that it disagrees with Rodgers’ ruling.

I do get the company’s argument that the administrative docket Rodgers set up in December 2019 is technically different from, say, a database registry of prospective claims, which is the organizational device in use in the huge Zantac heartburn drug MDL, or a sweeping tolling agreement that gives potential plaintiffs extra time to vet cases.

3M’s contention is that because cases on the earplug MDL’s administrative docket are in the federal court system, the entire world thinks the company is facing nearly 300,000 lawsuits, when, in fact, plaintiffs actually have put up the money to litigate only a sliver of those cases. Federal law and the local rules in federal court in Pensacola require filing fees, 3M said, to discourage frivolous suits and to provide operating revenue for the courts. Unpaid filing fees from plaintiffs with unvetted claims in MDL's administrative docket total $80 million, 3M said, and there's no reason to allow them to continue to duck payment of the requisite fees.

What I don’t understand is why 3M picked this moment in the litigation to assert its demand – after tens of thousands of plaintiffs have already obeyed Rodgers’ orders to pay up and move their cases off the administrative docket. (The company did not provide an additional statement addressing my questions about timing.)

Rodgers instituted the usual procedural device more than two years ago. Case numbers have been multiplying ever since. Obviously, the judge was irked that 3M waited until now to challenge the special docket.

3M said it will take a year to clear the administrative docket if the court processes 25,000 cases per month. You could argue that the company won’t know its true exposure in the litigation until all of the plaintiffs with claims on the administrative docket either drop their case or pay filing fees. But with bellwether trial verdicts continuing to roll in – plaintiffs have won eight trials, including a $58 million verdict last month, and 3M prevailing in six – I doubt the company is in a rush to negotiate a global deal.

Administering MDLs is hard. And trial judges are still figuring out how to manage giant dockets in ways that are fair to both sides. Rodgers’ blistering reaction to 3M’s motion suggests that defendants are better off working with courts and plaintiffs at the beginning of the litigation than attacking procedures later on.

Read more:

Judge blasts 3M's 'frivolous' motion over filing fees in earplug MDL

3M tries to scale back massive earplug litigation through filing fees

3M owes $58 million to two veterans in latest combat earplug trials

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.