3M loses bid to test earplug plaintiff for genetic hearing loss

The 3M logo is seen at its global headquarters in Maplewood, Minnesota, U.S. on March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

  • Judge says request too late, deafness in 'distant relatives' not grounds for test
  • Bellwether trial is scheduled in March 2022

(Reuters) - A U.S. military veteran suing 3M Co over hearing loss he says was caused by the company's combat-issue earplugs does not have to undergo genetic testing ahead of his upcoming trial to see whether his condition could be inherited, a federal magistrate judge has ruled.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Gary Jones in Pensacola, Florida held Wednesday that 3M's basis for requesting the test - that two of plaintiff Steven Wilkerson's cousins were born deaf - was not a basis for ordering it.

In any case, the judge said, the Nov. 11 request came too late, necessarily pushing the test results past a Nov. 19 discovery deadline and leaving Wilkerson's lawyers too little time to prepare for his March 14 trial. His case was chosen as a bellwether in a mass tort litigation comprising more than 270,000 claims over the Combat Arms Earplugs Version 2 (CAEv2).

3M did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Plaintiffs' lawyers said in a statement they were pleased with the ruling.

In its motion asking the judge to order the test, 3M said Wilkerson's low-frequency hearing loss was not commonly caused by noise exposure, and that his cousins' deafness could point to a genetic cause.

Jones said hearing loss in parents or siblings might warrant a test, but not in "distant relatives."

Seven bellwether trials have been held in the CAEv2 multidistrict litigation. Plaintiffs have won a total of more than $28 million in four of them, while 3M has won three.

The MDL is In re 3M Combat Arms Earplug Products Liability Litigation, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Florida, No. 19-md-2885.

The bellwether is Wilkerson v. 3M Co, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Florida, No. 7:20-cv-00035.

For Wilkerson and other MDL plaintiffs: Bryan Aylstock of Aylstock Witkin Kreis & Overholtz, Shelley Hutson of Clark, Love & Hutson and Christopher Seeger of Seeger Weiss LLP

For 3M: Kimberly Branscome of Dechert and others

Brendan Pierson reports on product liability litigation and on all areas of health care law. He can be reached at brendan.pierson@thomsonreuters.com.

