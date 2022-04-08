3M notches sixth win in combat earplugs litigation

The 3M logo is seen at its global headquarters in Maplewood, Minnesota, U.S. on March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

(Reuters) - 3M Co has won the latest bellwether trial in the massive multidistrict litigation over claims that its combat-issue earplugs cause hearing damage, according to the company and a spokesman for plaintiffs' lawyers.

The verdict, handed down Friday following a trial before U.S. District Judge Thomas Barber in Pensacola, Florida, is the sixth bellwether trial victory for Minnesota-based 3M. Plaintiffs have won verdicts totaling about $200 million over eight bellwether trials.

"We are pleased another jury has sided with 3M," 3M said in a statement.

Lead attorneys for the plaintiffs - Bryan Aylstock of Aylstock Witkin Kreis & Overholtz, Shelley Hutson of Clark, Love & Hutson and Chris Seeger of Seeger Weiss - said in a joint statement that 3M's defenses were "unconvincing and without merit" and that they looked forward to trying further cases.

The plaintiff in Friday's case, Denise Kelley, served in the U.S. Army from 2004, including tours in Iraq and Kuwait, according to court papers. Like other plaintiffs in the MDL, she alleged that 3M's Combat Arms Earplugs version 2 (CAEv2) were defective and caused her to suffer hearing damage.

As of March 16, more than 288,000 actions were pending in the MDL, according to data from the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, making it by far the largest MDL in history.

Earlier this week, U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rodgers in Pensacola, who is overseeing the MDL, rebuffed the company's motion to force all plaintiffs, many of whom have filed their claims on an administrative docket rather than the active court docket, to pay filing fees immediately. Rodgers said a process to have plaintiffs move onto the active docket and pay fees was already underway and that many plaintiffs had already paid their fees.

The MDL is In re 3M Combat Arms Earplug Products Liability Litigation, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Florida, No. 19-md-2885.

For the plaintiffs: Bryan Aylstock of Aylstock Witkin Kreis & Overholtz, Shelley Hutson of Clark, Love & Hutson and Chris Seeger of Seeger Weiss

For 3M: Kimberly Branscome of Dechert

