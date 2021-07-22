3M, others reach $65 mln deal with NY town over PFOA in drinking water

EUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

(Reuters) - Industrial group 3M Co, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corp. and Honeywell International Inc have settled a putative class action lawsuit by residents of a N.Y. town by agreeing to pay $65.25 million to resolve claims the companies contaminated the town's drinking water with a toxic chemical.

In a proposed settlement deal filed on Wednesday, the three companies agreed to resolve the lawsuit, which alleges they contaminated Hoosick Falls' drinking water supply with the toxic chemical perfluorooctanoic acid, also known as PFOA. The chemical escaped a local manufacturing facility as vapor before falling to the ground and seeping into groundwater.

The settlement must still be approved by the court. The settling defendants deny any wrongdoing.

"We believe this is an excellent settlement that will provide real monetary relief to home owners and renters," said James Bilsborrow of Seeger Weiss, an attorney for some of the plaintiffs, including Hoosick Falls resident Michele Baker.

"The agreement resolves claims on behalf of the proposed classes without the need for further lengthy and expensive litigation," 3M, represented by Mayer Brown, said in a statement.

Saint-Gobain spokesperson Patricia Marie said it was "pleased" to have reached a settlement after taking "a leadership position on this issue." The company's lawyers include a team at Dechert.

"The remediation in Hoosick Falls is a top priority for Honeywell," it said in a statement. Honeywell is represented by Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer.

Co-defendant E.I. DuPont De Nemours and Company is not part of the settlement deal. Its parent company Corteva did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Its lawyers include Andrew Carpenter of Shook Hardy & Bacon.

The plaintiffs began filing lawsuits in 2016, which were later consolidated, alleging the use of PFOA by Saint-Gobain and a predecessor of Honeywell that also operated the facilities, Allied-Signal Inc, to manufacture household products such as fabric stain repellents had contaminated drinking water at municipal and privately owned wells.

The complaint accuses 3M and E.I. DuPont De Nemours of selling them the PFOA-containing products while failing to sufficiently warn about their toxicity. PFOA is associated with various illnesses including cancer.

Under the settlement agreement, plaintiffs who say they suffered a drop in their property value starting in December 2015 would be awarded more than $20 million. Nearly $23 million will fund a 10-year program to monitor the health of residents who drank town water from 1996 to 2006. About $8 million will go to class members who claimed a private nuisance.

Attorneys will request 19% of the total settlement amount in attorneys' fees, or roughly $12 million, said Bilsborrow.

Ralph DeMeo a shareholder and environmental lawyer at Baker Donelson who is not involved in the litigation, said the settlement was "the tip of the iceberg."

"Settlements to come likely will be in the billions," he added.

Lawsuits against major chemical companies including 3M over PFOA in drinking water have multiplied in recent years.

In 2017, DuPont and Chemours Co agreed to pay $671 million to settle thousands of lawsuits involving a leak of PFOA.

The case is Baker et al v. Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corp. et al, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York, No. 1:16-cv-00917.

For Baker et al: James Bilsborrow of Seeger Weiss and Stephen Schwarz of the Faraci, Lang Law Firm

For Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corp: Paul LaFata of Hinckley Allen.

For Honeywell International Inc: Allyson Himelfarb of Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer

For 3M Co: Jordan Sagalowsky of Mayer Brown

For E.I. DuPont De Nemours and Company: Andrew Carpenter of Shook Hardy & Bacon.

