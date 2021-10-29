3M prevails in latest trial over military-issue earplugs

The 3M logo is seen at its global headquarters in Maplewood, Minnesota. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Summary Verdict is second earplug trial win for 3M

More than 270,000 actions pending and 11 further trials scheduled

(Reuters) - A jury on Friday cleared 3M Co of fault in a lawsuit by a U.S. Army veteran who said she suffered hearing damage as a result of using the company's military-issue earplugs.

Michelle Blum's lawsuit in Pensacola, Florida, federal court was the latest chosen for trial as a test case, known as a bellwether, in a multidistrict litigation over the so-called Combat Arms Earplugs version 2 (CAEv2).

Blum's attorneys - Bryan Aylstock of Aylstock Witkin Kreis & Overholtz, Shelley Hutson of Clark, Love & Hutson and Chris Seeger of Seeger Weiss - said in a joint statement that they were disappointed by the verdict.

"We continue to believe that the evidence overwhelmingly demonstrates that 3M knew their CAEv2 earplugs were defective yet allowed our servicemembers who relied on them for hearing protection to suffer from preventable hearing loss and tinnitus," they said.

3M said in a statement that the verdict, "affirms our confidence in our case and shows that plaintiffs face significant challenges - not just here but in all the trials in this litigation - as each case must be proven on its own facts."

The company is facing more than 270,000 claims over the earplugs, which were standard issue for many U.S. military service members between 2003 and 2015. The vast majority of those are consolidated before U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rodgers in the Northern District of Florida, in the largest multidistrict litigation in history.

Blum alleged that she developed hearing loss and tinnitus, a persistent ringing in her ears, as a result of using the defective earplugs while serving in the U.S. Army Reserves, National Guard and Army between 1989 and 2009.

Hers was the fifth bellwether trial. Plaintiffs have prevailed in three of those trials, with juries awarding a total of about $15 million to five individuals, while 3M prevailed in one previous trial.

Eleven further bellwether trials have already been scheduled, with the first to begin next week.

The MDL is In re 3M Combat Arms Earplug Products Liability Litigation, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida, No. 19-md-2885. The bellwether case is Blum v. 3M Co et al, No. 7:20-cv-00122 in the same court.

For the plaintiffs: Bryan Aylstock of Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz; Shelley Hutson of Clark, Love & Hutson; and Chris Seeger of Seeger Weiss

For 3M: Hariklia Karis, Nick Wasdin and Mark Nomellini of Kirkland & Ellis

