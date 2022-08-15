3M wins early skirmish on stay of earplug MDL, but two-court war rages on

(Reuters) - We are in the midst of a whirlwind of litigation that will help decide whether solvent, successful companies can use bankruptcy protections to sidestep adverse rulings and verdicts in mass tort multidistrict proceedings.

It’s been only a few weeks since the 3M Co subsidiary Aearo Technologies LLC entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy, citing what it called a hopelessly broken MDL accusing the companies of selling allegedly defective earplugs to the U.S. military and asking for a stay of litigation, not just against Aearo but also against 3M. Aearo insists that the litigation stay will streamline a resolution of hearing loss claims by more than 200,000 military veterans.

Plaintiffs' lawyers for claimants in the MDL, widely described as the biggest in U.S. history, have already come up with all kinds of creative arguments -- in both the MDL and in the Chapter 11 case in Indianapolis -- for why they should be allowed to keep litigating against 3M, even with Aearo in bankruptcy.

This litigation is moving so fast, in fact, that one of those intriguing arguments has already failed, at least temporarily. On Sunday, MDL judge M. Casey Rodgers of Pensacola denied a motion by Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan for a ruling that 3M has waived the right in the MDL to contest its complete and independent responsibility for the allegedly defective earplugs.

Quinn argued that 3M has never asserted -- not in three years of motions practice in the MDL nor in 16 bellwether trials -- that its now-bankrupt subsidiary Aearo bears independent liability for plaintiffs’ claims. 3M has instead, according to Quinn, depicted itself as the sole face of the defense, even arguing after two bellwether plaintiffs won a jury verdict that 3M and its co-defendants should be treated as a single entity for the purpose of assessing damages.

Quinn’s theory was that because 3M had waived the right to contest its independent liability, MDL claimants could continue litigating against the parent company simply by amending the MDL master complaint to ditch now-bankrupt defendants.

That strategy would have been an easy way for MDL plaintiffs to keep their claims against 3M alive before Rodgers. But the judge reluctantly agreed with 3M arguments that Quinn’s motion is not yet ripe because 3M has not asserted a successor liability defense in the MDL. (3M and its subsidiaries, I should note, also deny that the earplugs were defective and attribute adverse bellwether verdicts to Rodgers' allegedly botched evidentiary rulings.)

To be sure, the MDL judge was notably critical in Sunday's ruling of the “naked duplicity” of a last-minute funding and indemnity agreement between 3M and Aearo. In the agreement, 3M said it would put up $1 billion to fund a trust to resolve veterans’ claims through the bankruptcy process in return for Aearo assuming all liability for the earplug MDL. Rodgers suggested that the agreement had been designed to strengthen Aearo’s pitch for a stay of litigation against 3M by making 3M a creditor in Aearo’s bankruptcy.

Rodgers has left no doubt, in Sunday’s ruling or at a hearing last Thursday on Quinn Emanuel’s motion, that she regards Aearo’s bankruptcy as a ploy to try a new forum after unfavorable rulings and verdicts in the MDL.

There’s still a chance that Rodgers will squelch Aearo’s attempt to bar continued litigation against 3M in the MDL. A plaintiff represented by Keller Postman moved last week for a preliminary injunction under the All Writs Act, which authorizes federal judges to issue injunctions to protect their jurisdiction. The Keller motion asked Rodgers to preclude 3M from supporting Aearo’s bid for a bankruptcy stay and to block 3M from asking the bankruptcy court to reconsider the MDL judge’s ruling.

3M’s counsel at White & Case countered that such an extraordinary use of the All Writs Act would impinge on 3M’s due process right to participate in the Aearo bankruptcy. The company also cautioned Rodgers not to interfere with the statutory authority of the bankruptcy court, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Jeffrey Graham of Indianapolis. Rodgers heard oral arguments on Keller Postman's preliminary injunction motion last week but, as of Monday afternoon, had not ruled.

A defense spokesman said in response to my query about Rodgers’ Sunday night decision that 3M and its subsidiaries believe Aearo’s bankruptcy is the “most efficient and equitable” way to resolve the veterans’ claims. A spokesman for lead counsel in the MDL said plaintiffs did not regard Rodgers’ ruling on Sunday as a loss in light of the MDL judge’s criticism of 3M and Aearo.

The heat of the case shifted on Monday from Rodgers’ Pensacola courtroom to Graham’s turf, where the two sides began a three-day evidentiary hearing on Aearo’s bid for a stay of litigation against 3M. Aearo’s lawyers from Kirkland & Ellis told Graham in their opening statement that last week’s blizzard of briefings in the MDL shows precisely why Aearo’s bankruptcy can’t be resolved without a bar on continued litigation against 3M: Plaintiffs' attacks on the bankruptcy process, Aearo said, force the subsidiary to waste its assets and serve only to distract from a global resolution of the veterans’ claims in bankruptcy court.

3M counsel Jessica Lauria of White & Case sought to turn the tables on plaintiffs' lawyers, who have lost no opportunity to remind Rodgers, the MDL judge, of defendants’ criticism of her handling of the consolidated litigation. Lauria told Graham, the bankruptcy judge, that plaintiffs were trying to undermine his ability to oversee the bankruptcy. (Graham said Monday morning that he considers Rodgers’ administration of the MDL to be irrelevant to Aearo’s motion to bar litigation against 3M.)

Lead counsel in the MDL, including Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz and Seeger Weiss, contend that 3M is abusing the bankruptcy process, reviving an obsolete subsidiary solely to escape from unfavorable MDL rulings. In a separate objection, Keller Postman argued that if Graham enjoins litigation against 3M, the judge should also impose restrictions on 3M to assure that it can satisfy its obligations to Aearo, including a bar on dividend payments to 3M shareholders, as well as a bar on 3M’s proposed multibillion-dollar spinoff of its healthcare business.

Like I said, creative arguments. MDL plaintiffs are not going down without an epic fight.

