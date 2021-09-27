3rd Circuit vacates certification of 'issues class' against licensing gatekeeper

REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Sept 24 (Reuters) - A federal judge in Philadelphia must reconsider his decision to certify an “issues” class action by people who are suing a medical-licensing gatekeeper after learning that their OB/GYN had lied about his identity since 1996, the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Friday.

A three-judge panel of the 3rd Circuit panel agreed with the Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates' (ECFMG) attorneys at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius that the judge abused his discretion by failing to consider whether class-wide issues predominate over individual ones. The judge also failed to “rigorously consider several factors” that the 3rd Circuit has spelled out for determining whether certification of an issues class is appropriate, the panel said.

“On remand, the Plaintiffs may be able to make such a showing, but we will leave that inquiry to the District Court to consider,” Circuit Judge Luis Restrepo wrote.

The decision was not the full reversal sought by ECFMG, a nonprofit that certifies the educational credentials of foreign candidates who hope to obtain medical residencies in the U.S. Even so, “we are pleased that the 3rd Circuit vacated the district court’s decision, and agreed with us that there are important points that need to be considered,” Brian Shaffer of Morgan Lewis said in an email.

Patrick Thronson of Janet, Janet & Suggs, who argued the appeal for the plaintiffs, said they are disappointed but “expect certification to be granted again on remand.”

The plaintiffs are suing ECFMG for negligent infliction of emotional distress, alleging that it failed to adequately investigate the credentials of the man they knew as Dr. John Nosa Akoda.

According to Friday’s decision, Oluwafemi Charles Igberase successfully applied for certification in 1992 but did not receive a residency. He started over by applying with another identity in 1994. ECFMG discovered the duplication in 1995 and revoked both certifications.

Igberase reapplied as Akoda in 1996. He was certified a third time and obtained a residency, but lost it in 2000 when the hospital realized that his Social Security Number belonged to Igberase.

The hospital notified ECFMG, which investigated but concluded it lacked sufficient evidence to revoke the 1996 credential.

Akoda eventually obtained his Maryland medical license and board certification. In 2016, however, he pleaded guilty to use of a false Social Security Number and received a 6-month sentence. His license was revoked in 2017.

In the lawsuit against ECFMG, U.S. District Judge Joshua Wolson certified an issues class as to the elements of duty and breach, leaving causation, damages and affirmative defenses for individual resolution.

On Friday, the 3rd Circuit clarified that an issues class can be certified for elements of a cause of action, rejecting ECFMG’s argument that it must fully resolve liability.

However, Wolson had misread a 3rd Circuit case, Gates v. Rohm & Haas, in finding that the Rule 23(b) predominance requirement does not apply to issue classes, Restrepo wrote.

The panel recognized many reasons to support Wolson’s ruling, but also directed him to consider several “Gates factors” that might weigh against it – including the role played by third parties like the hospitals and licensing board, and whether the same evidence will have to be considered in the individualized trials.