44-member Lewis Brisbois cybersecurity team jumps to Constangy firm

(Reuters) - Atlanta-founded labor and employment law firm Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete said Tuesday it has added 32 cybersecurity and data privacy lawyers from Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith.

Constangy's hire of the 44-person team, which includes 12 business professionals, creates a new practice group of lawyers whose primary focus is cybersecurity and privacy, according to a firm spokesperson. The law firm will open six new offices with the new team, which includes lawyers spread across 17 cities.

Constangy has about 200 lawyers, compared with Los Angeles-founded Lewis Brisbois, which has more than 1,600 attorneys. Constangy is gaining offices in Baltimore, Indianapolis, Philadelphia, Portland, Seattle and Washington, D.C., with the new hires.

Partner Sean Hoar, who was chair of Lewis Brisbois' cybersecurity and data privacy practice, will lead the new cyber team at Constangy, the firm said. The Lewis Brisbois group "has built an impressive track record in helping companies respond to thousands of cybersecurity incidents," Hoar said in an emailed statement.

Five former practice vice chairs — Richard Goldberg, Lindsay Nickle, Sarah Rugnetta, Allen Sattler and Alyssa Watzman — will also retain those roles at the new firm.

Bob Smith, a member of the Lewis Brisbois' executive committee, said in a statement the firm thanks the departing members.

"All the firm's cybersecurity litigators are remaining with the firm, along with many others with deep cybersecurity and data privacy expertise," Smith said. He added that Lewis Brisbois will "re-build the breach and counseling side of the practice in a responsible manner."

