4th Circuit ends Marriott investors' cyber disclosure lawsuit

Summary Law firms Shareholders sued in 2018 after massive data breach

(Reuters) - The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ended investors' lawsuit against Marriott International Inc over its cybersecurity disclosures, saying the hotel chain was not required to say more about its vulnerabilities.

U.S. Circuit Judge Toby Heytens wrote in an opinion Thursday that Marriott's statements about cybersecurity had not been false or misleading, since the hotel operator disclosed that it had "experienced cyber-attacks" after it learned of a data breach.

U.S. securities law requires companies to disclose material information that could affect their share prices.

Investors sued in 2018 after Marriott disclosed that 500 million guest reservation records had been hacked over four years, including some payment card numbers. The information was stored in systems Marriott acquired in a 2016 merger with Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide Inc.

The lawsuit alleged Marriott had misled investors by touting the importance of cybersecurity to its business and describing data breaches as a hypothetical risk rather than one that had materialized.

Heytens, joined by U.S. Circuit Judges Steven Agee and Allison Jones Rushing, affirmed the lawsuit's dismissal, saying that Marriott "certainly could have provided more information to the public about its experience with or vulnerability to cyberattacks, but the federal securities laws did not require it to do so."

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce had filed a brief in support of Marriott, saying companies should not be held liable when they don't publicly disclose cyber vulnerabilities.

How much to tell investors about online security risks has become a topic of concern for companies amid probes and enforcement actions by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Last month, the regulator proposed enhanced rules for when and how public companies must disclose data breaches and cyber risks.

The case is Construction Laborers Pension Trust Southern Ca v. Marriott International Inc, No. 21-1802, 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

For the investors: Carol Villegas of Labaton Sucharow

For Marriott: Jason Mendro of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

