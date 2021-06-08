4th Circuit: Insurer was ‘claimant’ in its own interpleader

Legal dossiers in a courtroom, Paris, France, Dec. 12, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

(Reuters) - An insurer that was willing to pay policy limits to settle liquor-liability claims against its insured, but disputed the applicable limit, was an “adverse claimant” for purposes of establishing diversity jurisdiction under the federal interpleader statute, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Monday.

The appeals court revived an action that Pennsylvania-based AmGuard Insurance Co filed in 2019, after being threatened with a lawsuit for bad faith and punitive damages if it did not immediately pay $3 million to settle claims that its insured, a South Carolina convenience store, had sold beer to “one of a group of five” teenagers who were injured or killed in a single-car collision hours later.

AmGuard said the policy contained a $500,000 sub-limit for liquor liability. It sought to deposit the $500,000 with the U.S. District Court in Orangeburg, South Carolina, and to post a bond for the remaining $2.5 million.

However, the judge ruled that she lacked diversity jurisdiction because all the potential claimants were from South Carolina. The 4th Circuit reversed that ruling in an opinion by Circuit Judge Paul Niemeyer, joined by Circuit Judges Henry Floyd and Allison Jones Rushing.

AmGuard was also a claimant because it “did not simply seek, as a disinterested party, to distribute to claimants the proceeds of its insurance policy,” Niemeyer wrote. “Rather, it sought to deny its liability for paying the majority of the funds claimed by the defendants.”

AmGuard’s attorneys at Janik LLP did not respond to requests for comment on Monday.

Attorneys for the appellees also had no immediate comment. Justin Bamberg of Bamberg Legal argued the appeal for the surviving South Carolina teens, who were also represented by Williams & Williams, and for the parents and estate of Matthew Renew, who were represented by Harvey & Kulmala. SG Patel and Sons II LLC, operator of the Quick and Easy convenience store, was represented by the McKay Firm but signed on to the injured claimants’ briefs.

According to the 4th Circuit, none of the South Carolina parties had argued that U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs lacked jurisdiction. Instead, six months after the lawsuit was filed, attorneys for the teenagers dropped their settlement demand and claimed that rendered the case moot.

Although Childs did not discuss whether the case was moot, the 4th Circuit flatly rejected that argument on Monday – even though, by the time they filed their appellate brief, the South Carolina claimants had conceded that the policy limit was indeed $500,000.

Jurisdiction is determined at the time the case is filed, and for a statutory interpleader action, all that is required is “a bona fide fear of adverse claims,” Niemeyer wrote, quoting from Supreme Court precedent.

“AmGuard’s complaint adequately alleged a bona fide fear of adverse claims in describing its policy insuring Patel, in recognizing that Patel sold beer to an underaged person leading to a fatal automobile accident, and in noting the claimants’ (demand) letter threatening claims in excess of policy limits,” the court concluded. “As is well settled, AmGuard ‘need not await actual institution of independent suits’ against it or its insured before it may request a court to determine its liability.”

The case is AmGuard Insurance v. SG Patel and Sons II LLC et al., 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals No. 20-1246.

For AmGuard: Crystal Maluchnik and Steven Janik of Janik LLP

For SG Patel and Sons II LLC: Brandon Jones and Daniel Settana Jr of McKay Firm

For injured passengers Michael Edwards, Luke Pickering and Brittin Ray: Justin Bamberg of Bamberg Legal

For injured driver Brian Gibson: C. Bradley Hutto of Williams & Williams

For appellees Steven Renew and Stephanie Renew, individually and as personal representatives of the Estate of Matthew Renew: James Martin Harvey of Harvey & Kulmala