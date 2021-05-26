5th Circ revives TCPA case against nutrition chain over single unwanted text

REUTERS/Russell Boyce.

(Reuters) - A Missouri man who received an unsolicited text message from Austin-based 5 Star Nutrition LLC has standing for a claim under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, a federal appeals court ruled Wednesday.

Lucas Cranor's alleged injury from the receipt of the promotional text message from 5 Star "has a close relationship to a harm actionable at common law: public nuisance," the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals said in the opinion.

The decision reversed a lower court's 2019 decision that held Cranor can't sue 5 Star because the receipt of a single text is not an injury in fact needed to support Article III standing requirements.

The case arose after Cranor gave 5 Star his cell phone number when buying something at its Austin location, according to the opinion. After the company sent him several unwanted advertising text messages, the parties – after a dispute – settled to prevent litigation.

5 Star then sent Cranor another promotional text. Though the company stopped sending texts after he replied "STOP," Cranor filed a proposed class action under the TCPA, alleging the text caused him harm, interfered with his interests in his phone line, and depleted his phone battery life, among other things. The district court in Texas dismissed the case for lack of standing, and Cranor appealed.

In reversing and remanding the case, U.S. Circuit Judge Andrew Oldham wrote in the Wednesday opinion that "not only has Cranor alleged an unreasonable interference with a right common to the public, he also has alleged personal injuries that separate him from the public at large." U.S. Circuit Judges Eugene Davis and Carl Stewart joined in the opinion.

The court disagreed with the 11th Circuit, which held in a similar case, Salcedo v. Hanna, that "there is no common law analogue to the harm of receiving an unwanted robotexted advertisement," the 5th Circuit summarized.

The case is Cranor v. 5 Star Nutrition, 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 19-51173

