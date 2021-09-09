7th Circuit again weighs scienter in pharmacy drug price suit

The sign outside the local Safeway grocery store is framed by a tree in Arvada, Colorado October 14, 2010. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday heard its second case this year over whether a pharmacy defrauded the government by reporting "usual and customary" prices to Medicare and Medicaid that did not reflect discounts offered to customers.

Dale Aschemann of Aschemann Keller, representing whistleblower plaintiff Thomas Proctor, a pharmacist, said pharmacy operator Safeway Inc acted with "reckless disregard" in billing the government for prices far higher than those it charged most customers as part of a loyalty program.

John O'Quinn of Kirkland & Ellis, representing Safeway, countered that U.S. District Judge Richard Mills in the Central District of Illinois was right to grant summary judgment because the company's practice was based on a "reasonable interpretation" of federal guidance.

Circuit Judges Michael Kanne, David Hamilton and Amy St. Eve sat on the panel.

St. Eve last month sided with supermarket chain SuperValu Inc in a similar case, in which Aschemann and O'Quinn also represented the opposing sides. Hamilton dissented in that case, while Kanne was not on the panel.

According to Proctor's lawsuit, between 2006 and 2015, Safeway charged the government list prices for prescription drugs even though most uninsured, cash-paying customers were charged lower prices through competitor matching and loyalty programs.

In 2016, the 7th Circuit ruled in U.S. ex rel. Garbe v. Kmart Corp that a similar practice by Kmart amounted to false claims.

However, Safeway argued that before that decision, it did not know its claims were false. It cited the U.S. Supreme Court's 2007 ruling in Safeco Insurance Co of America v. Burr, which held that a defendant's false claims cannot be made knowingly if its interpretation of the law was reasonable at the time and there was no guidance contradicting it.

Aschemann said even under that standard, Safeway's summary judgment motion should fail.

"In plain language a usual price is exactly that, a usual price," Aschemann said. According to Safeway, he said, a nominal list price charged to even one customer could be used as the usual and customary price.

"That's not an objectively reasonable use of the English language," he said.

Aschemann said that, while the SuperValu case was similar, that company's discount program required customers to present a competitor's lower price to receive a discount.

Safeway, on the other hand, enrolled customers automatically in a loyalty program simply by asking for their email addresses, he said, meaning that the pharmacy itself was simply offering the discounted prices to patients. He said that bolstered his argument that the discounted prices were the usual and customary prices.

He also said internal communications showed the company understood its discount program to be a way of charging the government more for prescription drugs.

O'Quinn said the court's earlier ruling in the SuperValu case supported its position, since the court had found SuperValu's similar interpretation of the law in that case reasonable.

The case is Proctor v. Safeway Inc, 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-3425.

For plaintiff: Dale Aschemann of Aschemann Keller

For Safeway: John O'Quinn of Kirkland & Ellis

