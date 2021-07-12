7th Circuit upholds spoofing conviction despite Sullivan & Cromwell conflict

Signage is seen outside the law firm of Sullivan & Cromwell in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms Michael Coscia was first person convicted of spoofing

(Reuters) - The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected a former high-speed trader's challenge to his conviction on spoofing charges, saying that while his law firm Sullivan & Cromwell had a conflict of interest in the case, it did not affect the 2015 trial.

U.S. Circuit Court Judge Kenneth Ripple wrote for the panel that Michael Coscia's defense was not adversely affected by Sullivan & Cromwell's representation of the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the operator of a commodities market where prosecutors said Coscia placed deceptive trades.

An attorney for Coscia and spokespeople for the government and law firm did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Monday.

Spoofing involves placing bids to buy or offers to sell futures contracts with the intent to cancel them before execution. By creating an illusion of demand, the tactic can sway prices to benefit the trader's market positions.

Coscia, the owner of New Jersey-based Panther Energy Trading LLC, was the first person to be criminally prosecuted under an anti-spoofing provision implemented by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act.

He served around three years in prison and was released in 2019.

In 2017, the 7th Circuit upheld Coscia's conviction, rejecting his arguments that the anti-spoofing statute was unconstitutionally vague and that the evidence at trial was insufficient to support his conviction. Ripple and U.S. Circuit Court Judge Ilana Rovner were also on the panel that decided that appeal.

Coscia then filed a civil rights lawsuit seeking to set aside his conviction over Sullivan & Cromwell's alleged conflict, and sought a new trial based on trade data he had obtained after his conviction.

U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber ruled in 2019 that Coscia had not shown the conflict had an adverse effect on his trial. The judge also rejected his bid for a retrial based on more complete trading data he obtained from ICE.

Ripple, Rovner and U.S. Circuit Court Judge Frank Easterbrook upheld those rulings on Monday, saying that the difference between the data summarized at trial and what Coscia has since obtained was not material.

The court said attorney Kenneth Raisler and his firm's representation of ICE, "and the failure to disclose such conflict, is cause for concern that loyalties may have been divided," but said Coscia did not show it adversely affected his defense.

Coscia had argued Sullivan & Cromwell was ineffective for failing to obtain the full ICE data, but the panel said that data would not have changed the trial's outcome.

The case is United States v. Coscia, 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 19-2010.

For Coscia: Terence Campbell of Cotsirilos, Tighe, Streicker, Poulos & Campbell

For the government: Georgia Alexakis of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois.

